Instructure Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SALT LAKE CITY, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) announced today that the company's first quarter 2019 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Instructure will host a conference call to discuss its results at 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The call may be accessed at (877) 201-0168 or (647) 788-4901, passcode 6476388.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Instructure Investor Relations website at ir.instructure.com along with the Company's earnings press release. A replay of the call will be available at the same web address approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live event. You may register for the live webcast at http://bit.ly/INST_Q12019EarningsCall .

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that helps people grow from their first day of school to their last day of work. Its software solutions include Canvas, the learning management platform that simplifies teaching and elevates learning, and Bridge, the employee development and engagement solution for people-focused companies. To date, Instructure has connected millions of educators and learners at more than 4,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12 and Bridge for companies at www.Instructure.com .

CONTACTS:

Keaton Godfrey

Director, Investor Relations

Instructure

(866) 574-3127

kgodfrey@instructure.com

Becky Frost

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 869-5017

becky@instructure.com

SOURCE Instructure

