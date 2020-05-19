Instructure Becomes Utah's First Certified Business Equality Leader

"Instructure is leading the way as the first company in Utah to become a certified Business Equality Leader," said Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah. "Time and again, they have demonstrated their enduring commitment to diversity and inclusion, and - through this certification - they are sending a bold message that they welcome and value every team member in their full humanity."

The Business Equality Leader certification process includes consultation with the organization's human resources and diversity and inclusion teams, executive training, management training, and workplace culture training sessions. The program is designed to be tailored to meet specific company goals while offering educational resources that help all employees learn about building more inclusive environments for all employees.

"We believe that work should be a place where every employee can thrive, and that is why we decided to make a public commitment as a Business Equality Leader," said Jeff Weber, executive vice president, people and places, Instructure. "Teams built from diverse perspectives create better products and services, which in turn helps us better serve students and schools in the pursuit of learning. We're glad the lessons we learned from the program are continuing to help us create a more equitable workplace today."

To learn more about the Business Equality Leader program, visit https://www.equalityutah.org/bizleaders .

About Instructure:

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

