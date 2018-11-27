Instructure Completes Previously Announced CEO Transition

"I am delighted to take on the role of CEO of Instructure at a time of great transformation in the education, learning and employee development markets," said Goldsmith. "With innovative cloud-based technology and deep domain expertise, Instructure is ideally positioned to enable education and professional communities - from the first day of school to the last day of work."

Goldsmith succeeds Josh Coates, who has assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2019.

"I am very proud of everything we have achieved at Instructure," said Coates. "In Dan Goldsmith, I know we have a leader with the vision and the experience to build on that work and to deliver even greater success for our customers, our people and our shareholders."

Goldsmith went on to thank Coates for his leadership over the past 10 years.

"I take on a company with passionate, knowledgeable people committed to providing innovative solutions and an outstanding customer experience," he said. "That is Josh's legacy and I want to thank him as we look forward to building on the foundation he created."



