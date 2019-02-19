Instructure Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Student Success Network Portfolium

Portfolium was created to help every person realize their full potential by connecting their learning with opportunity. The company helps institutions inspire, assess, and showcase student achievements via its powerful ePortfolio network, student-centered assessment, job matching capabilities, and academic and co-curricular pathways.

"Working with Portfolium advances our mission since it enables us to help people move from the classroom to the workplace," said Dan Goldsmith, CEO of Instructure. "Portfolium has been a great partner of ours. With their team, and by adding their student success capabilities built on the leading learner network, we will together provide more value to both current and new customers."

Portfolium was founded in 2014 and is located in San Diego. To date, Portfolium has helped millions of students from more than 3,600 academic institutions, including Australia's Swinburne University, Virginia Tech, and Santa Clara University, prove their skills and launch their careers while providing educators and employers with the tools they need to assess learning outcomes, build pathways, and recruit talent.

"Canvas and Portfolium enable Santa Clara students to collect, reflect on, and showcase their achievements," said Nancy Cutler, Deputy CIO for Academic Technology, Santa Clara University. "We are excited to see a deeper partnership between Canvas and Portfolium that will help us meet our student success goals."

"We created Portfolium to connect learning with opportunity by enabling students to recognize, showcase, and articulate the skills and competencies they acquire along their academic journeys," said Adam Markowitz, Founder and CEO of Portfolium. "We've been a proud Instructure partner for years, and are excited to expand on our vision to support lifelong learning and development as part of the Instructure family."

The acquisition is expected to close within the next seven days and is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by Portfolium's stockholders.

