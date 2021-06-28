Instructure Files Registration Statement with SEC for an Initial Public Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc., the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be contemplated or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Instructure has applied to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "INST."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Jefferies LLC and Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, BTIG LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc, Truist Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act.

About Instructure:

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports more than 30 million educators and learners around the world.

For More Information:

Cory Edwards

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 869-5258

[email protected]

Greg McDowell

Managing Director

ICR, Inc.

(650) 477-0255

[email protected]

April Scee

Managing Director

ICR, Inc.

(917) 497-8992

[email protected]

SOURCE Instructure

Related Links

http://www.instructure.com

