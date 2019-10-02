Instructure to Host Analyst Day on December 3, 2019
Oct 02, 2019, 16:15 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST) will host its 2019 Analyst Day on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at its corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City. Members of the management team will describe the company's new strategy and operating model, key decisions about future financial goals, and the plan for focused capital allocation.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. MT and presentations will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. MT. For those in attendance, the event will continue until 1:30 p.m. MT with product demos and a tour of the company's headquarters.
In-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and accessible in the Investor Relations section of the company's website: ir.instructure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible following the event.
