Instrumems Announces New Bubble Detection Sensor

The Fastest, Most Accurate Bubble Detector on the Market

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumems , a pioneer in smart multi-sensor solutions, announced its new Bubble detection sensor today. Easy to integrate into existing liquid control systems, Instrumems' bubble detection technology is a new measurement system for improved precision in liquid handling, leading to reduced errors. Engineering teams and system architects will benefit from the efficiency of the sensor's fast response to quantify micro-size bubbles occupying <50% of a channel. The biocompatibility of Instrumems' Bubble detection sensor provides a new solution to various areas (i.e., Life Sciences, Pharma, food testing, etc.) with a safe and accurate flow measurement.

Instrumems' bubble detection sensor

Instrumems' new Bubble detection sensor increases the product yield or the accuracy of the material delivery and reduces equipment downtime through early indication of liquid blockage or leaks. The improved equipment design and measurement capabilities result in enhanced liquid delivery control systems. Instrumems' bubble detector squarely addresses a few ongoing problems that select industry manufacturers face, including:

Liquid flow control: Ensures valve closure, so no leaks occur.

Integrated equipment: Delivers visibility into areas inaccessible to the user or not easily serviced.

Additive manufacturing: Identifies blocks and provides data for improved control and delivery of the material.

The company's core technology is based on a novel MEMS-based nano thermal filament used for accurate flow measurement. Its bubble detection technology applies the principle to liquid flows. It uses the sensor's fast response to a phase change (liquid-gas-liquid) to detect micro air bubbles.

The new bubble detection technology is ideal for food processing (i.e., food safety analysis), additive manufacturing (i.e., 3D printers), life sciences (i.e., microfluidic control in labs), and medical applications (i.e., dialysis, drug delivery). Comparable alternatives like ultrasonic sensors are 5x the cost with restrictions on tube types and accuracy. And with Instrumems, there are no constraints with tube material or thickness, while the tiny form factor makes it easy to integrate into small tubes. Key features of Instrumems' bubble detection technology include:

Bubbles detection: <50% occupied channel (only product to do this)

Fast response time: <1ms (fastest response on the market)

Bubble detection at low flow rates: +/- 0.5ml/min

"I'm delighted to announce this new product to our customers and the market. It provides the most advanced measurement system to deliver precise quantities of liquid components across various industries," said Gilad Arwatz, Instrumems' founder and CEO. "We're committed to digitizing the data to give real-time visibility and control in areas where it was impossible previously due to constraints in form factor, battery life, cost, speed, and accuracy of the sensor."

About Instrumems

Based in Silicon Valley, Instrumems is an award-winning, venture-backed trailblazer, raising the bar in the flow sensor market with its MEMS-based, multi-sense solution . The company was founded to advance flow sensing capabilities and broaden adoption into markets such as medical, IoT, and industrial applications. With unmatched response time, the company's sensors are ideal for applications that require fast response and real-time monitoring. Instrumems' breakthrough sensing technology drives down the cost, power consumption, and size, enabling industrial and consumer product manufacturers to adopt a smart sensing solution in any device. Instrumems is an innovative spin-off of Princeton University research. For more information, visit www.instrumems.com .

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

[email protected]

650.576.6444

SOURCE Instrumems