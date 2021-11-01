InStyle Launches 'The Cosmic Collection', A Limited-Edition Beauty Box In Partnership With Astrology Zone

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InStyle, the largest fashion magazine brand, today announced the expansion of its popular branded product line with the launch of the Cosmic Collection, an astrology-themed beauty box with Susan Miller, founder of AstrologyZone.com. The limited-edition winter, wellness and beauty box is available for each element (fire, earth, air and water), each containing an assortment of products best fit for the traits of that specific element. With a value of more than $150 per box, the Cosmic Collection is available now to consumers for $35 at thebeautyseason.com/instyle while supplies last.

"The Cosmic Collection is a specifically curated product for our readers who take an interest in our astrology offerings, a growing content hub across our print, digital and social platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok," says SVP Group Publisher Agnes Chapski. "We're excited to continue expanding our growing ecommerce offerings to our passionate audience with a product they themselves are enthusiastic about."

Astrology expert Susan Miller curated each box specifically to the elemental signs and their unique traits as it relates to the twelve zodiac signs. From hydrating skin care and sun protection to alluring scents, rosewater spray and body cream, this box contains coveted products for the wellness-minded woman from Glow Recipe, Heritage Store, Winky Lux, Keys Soulcare, Urban Skin Rx, and more.

"The task of deciding which products would delight each group of signs—classified by fire, air, earth, and water—required that I take account of all the proclivities and priorities of those signs," says Susan Miller. "The challenge of getting each of the four beauty boxes 'just right' for each group was fun for me because I adore trying new beauty products. It took a lot of thinking, I felt the responsibility for delighting each reader that ordered a box."

The announcement of the boxes comes of InStyle's incredible success on its digital platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. Astrology is the most popular category in the brand's Lifestyle vertical, consistently driving roughly 600,000 views per month. Astrology-themed TikToks overperform compared to fashion and beauty posts, drawing a younger and more engaged audience.

The limited-edtion boxes, in partnership with Brandshare, are available for purchase now at thebeautyseason.com/instyle for $35.

