Insulated Glass Adhesives & Sealants Market Worth $8.29 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insulated glass adhesives & sealants market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for high-performance adhesives from automotive and construction sector is anticipated to drive the market growth. Insulated glass is extensively used in windows, doors, and windshield. Adhesives & sealants are used to fix insulated glass unit to an assembly. They help restrict the penetration of air, liquid, and solid particles and provide stability and strength to the unit. The high bonding speed, superior thermal stability, and extreme weather resistance offered by these adhesives are expected to augment their demand further.

Key suggestions from the report:

Polyurethane led the insulated glass adhesives & sealants market in 2017 with a revenue share of 31.9% owing to low cost and strong adhesion properties

In terms of volume, silicones are likely to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to high thermal stability and quick bonding speed offered by them

In terms of revenue, automotive & transportation segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025

Asia Pacific acquired the highest volume share of the global market in 2017 owing to rapid industrialization and increased construction activities in the region

Acquisition is a key strategy undertaken by the manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and gain competitive advantage

Read 137 page research report with TOC on "Adhesives & Sealants for Insulated Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resin (Polyurethane, Silicone), By End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/adhesives-and-sealants-for-insulated-glass-market

Rising spending in the construction sector, especially in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Middle East, owing to growing population and robust economic development is expected to positively impact the product penetration. The construction industry, especially in China and India, is estimated to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing demand for housing infrastructure. For instance, India has a requirement of investments worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Polyurethane (PU) sealant acquired the highest market share in 2017 for bonding insulated glass. These high-grade solutions possess great impact and chemicals resistance. They are widely utilized across several industries, such as construction and automotive.

It requires a catalyst or an evaporation process with the help of air or heat, to complete the curing process. However, PU adhesives & sealants have some constraints like short shelf-life due to water absorption tendency and lengthy curing process. Silicone sealants segment is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR during the estimate period on account of fast bonding speed and extreme weather resistance offered by these sealants. Silicone is considered as an ideal sealant for the colder temperature. Moreover, the longer lifespan as opposed to PU sealants is expected to drive the segment. Latin America is poised to witness significant growth in coming years. Booming automotive industry and increasing construction activities in the region are expected to drive the growth.

In addition, Latin American countries, such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, are emerging as automobile manufacturing hubs owing to flexible regulations and availability of cheap labor. Major companies who have consolidated the market include Huntsman Corp., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow Corning, 3M Company, and Commerling. Acquisition and expansion are the key strategic initiatives undertaken by most of these companies to improve their market share and sustain competition. For instance, in January 2017, Momentive Performance Material acquired Sea Lion Technology, a U.S.-based chemical manufacturer. The deal comes as a part of business strategy to expand their silane manufacturing capacity.

Grand View Research has segmented the global insulated glass adhesives & sealants market on the basis of resin type, end use, and region:

Insulated Glass Adhesives & Sealants Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Polyisobutylene



Polysulfide



Polyurethane



Silicone



Acrylic



Hot-melt



PVC



Butyl



Epoxy

Insulated Glass Adhesives & Sealants End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Building & Construction



Automotive & Transportation



Others

Insulated Glass Adhesives & Sealants Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy



Asia-Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East Africa

