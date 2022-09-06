Insulated Storage Vessel Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% by 2026, Rise in M&A Activities to be a Major Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulated storage vessel market size is expected to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period. The rise in M&A activities is one of the key insulated storage vessel market trends fueling the market growth. Typically, M&A provides scope for vendors to bank on the widespread distribution network, customer base, and financial strength of the acquired company. It also helps a company save additional costs on the manufacturing, distribution channel, and supply chain. However, if these costs are saved, a company can invest its capital in R&D, product innovations, and product expansions. In view of this, the trend of acquisition among vendors has gained growth momentum now. Well, it is expected to witness more M&A in the future, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. To know about the other trends - Request a Free Sample Report

Insulated Storage Vessel Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The growing penetration of organized retail, growing outdoor sports activities, and rising internet penetration are the major factors propelling the market growth.

The growing penetration of organized retail, growing outdoor sports activities, and rising internet penetration are the major factors propelling the market growth. The factors such as the highly fragmented and unorganized retail sector in developing countries & the longer product replacement cycle and the presence of counterfeit products in the market will hamper market growth.

Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio's report extensively covers insulated storage vessel market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), material (stainless steel and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Distribution Channel Landscape

Revenue Generating Segment -The insulated storage vessel market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels include retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, and others. Moreover, insulated storage vessels are easily available in hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs, which offer goods at lower prices than departmental or specialty stores. With its everyday low price (EDLP) strategy, Walmart offers products at low prices. Such factors in the offline segment will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

Regional Highlights -39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the insulated storage vessel market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of numerous industrial sectors such as food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas will facilitate the insulated storage vessel market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Insulated Storage Vessel Market: Vendor Analysis

The insulated storage vessel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, packaging, product pricing, and product portfolio to compete in the market.

Bradford White Corp.

Buckeye Fabricating Co.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Cyrospain SL

Delbert Industries Pvt. Ltd.

DFC Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

EcoVessel

FAYREN INTL GROUP Co. Ltd.

Healthy Human LLC

Ice Shaker

LocknLock Co.

MIRA Brands

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

MOS Techno Engineers

Newell Brands Inc.

Pacific Market International LLC

Paul Mueller Co. Inc.

Rehydrate Pro

ThermoServ

ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD.

Zojirushi Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Insulated Storage Vessel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bradford White Corp., Buckeye Fabricating Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Cyrospain SL, Delbert Industries Pvt. Ltd., DFC Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co. Ltd., EcoVessel, FAYREN INTL GROUP Co. Ltd., Healthy Human LLC, Ice Shaker, LocknLock Co., MIRA Brands, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., MOS Techno Engineers, Newell Brands Inc., Pacific Market International LLC, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., Rehydrate Pro, ThermoServ, ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD., and Zojirushi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

