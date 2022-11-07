Insulin Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 25.12 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Market Dynamics, Growth Forecast and Challenges

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Insulin Market" the new research report added in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 220 No of Tables, And 60 No of Figures summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. Insulin market report presents the best market and business solutions to Insulin industry in this rapidly revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. This Insulin market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. Market definition gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions can be utilized well by the Insulin industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the insulin market which was USD 18.5 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 25.12 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Synopsis:

The human pancreas secretes the hormone insulin, which regulates the body's metabolism of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates as well as blood glucose (sugar) levels. Different insulin strengths are available; the most popular is U-100, which is used as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in both children and adults.

Pancreatic islets of Langerhans release insulin, a peptide hormone with 51 amino acids. By attaching to receptors on the plasma membranes of the cells, insulin helps to normalize the absorption of glucose in the circulation and control blood glucose levels. Depending on how long it takes for an effect, three forms of insulin are classified: short-acting, intermediate-acting, and long-acting insulin. In hospitals, insulin is frequently administered intravenously, subcutaneously, and intramuscularly to treat hyperglycemia.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Additionally, R&D efforts in the insulin market are increasing as scientists worldwide work to create a superior insulin molecule for diabetic patients that boosts effectiveness and reduces negative effects.

Industry Development

In October 2019 , Semglee's formal launch was announced by Mylan N.V., a multinational generic and speciality pharmaceuticals firm, and Biocon Ltd., an innovation-led, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is a prescription insulin used to manage excessive blood sugar in both type 1 and type 2 diabetic children and adults.

, by Mylan N.V., a multinational generic and speciality pharmaceuticals firm, and Biocon Ltd., an innovation-led, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is a prescription insulin used to manage excessive blood sugar in both type 1 and type 2 diabetic children and adults. In June 2019 , The producer of the wearable, prescription-only insulin administration system V-Go, Valeritas Holdings, Inc., said that it had submitted a "510(k) Device Modification" filing to the FDA to include the use of regular human insulin (RHI) in V-Go.

Some of the major players operating in the Insulin market are:

Sanofi ( France )

) Novo Nordisk A/S ( Denmark )

) Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Biocon Ltd. ( India )

) Julphar (U.A.E.)

Ypsomed AG ( Switzerland )

) BD (U.S.)

Wockhardt Ltd. ( India )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Switzerland )

) Biodel Inc. (U.S.)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd ( China )

) Tonghua Dongbao ( China )

Market Dynamics: Insulin Market

Rise in demand of insulin

The market for human insulin is expected to expand during the forecast period as a result of factors including an expanding diabetes patient population, rising population exposure to major diabetes risk factors, rising market demand for human insulin analogues, technological developments in the field of human insulin delivery devices, and favourable medical reimbursements.

Rising number of diabetic patients

Increased numbers of diabetic patients, rising rates of obesity among the elderly population, growing public awareness of the advantages of insulin, and government initiatives to improve healthcare are some of the factors that are predicted to boost the growth of the insulin market in the forecast period of 2022–2029.

Rise in patient population

On the other hand, a rising patient population with diabetes and an increase in the number of development activities pertaining to insulin delivery systems will further encourage a number of opportunities that will contribute to the expansion of the insulin market during the forecast period.

Key Industry Segmentation: Insulin Market

By Product Type

Intermediate Acting Insulin

Short Acting Insulin

Rapid Acting Insulin

Long Acting Insulin

By Source

Human Recombinant Insulin

Insulin Analogs

By Disease Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Prediabetes

By Delivery Devices

Syringes

Pens

Pumps

By End Users

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Over The Counter (OTC)

Clinics

Regional Analysis/Insights: Insulin Market

The countries covered in the insulin market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the insulin market due to the high prevalence of diabetes patients along with rising research activities in the region and provision of various manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing geriatric population along with rising occurrences of diabetes among the growing population, rising awareness among the people regarding the benefits of insulin and surging levels of investment for the development of advanced and technical product.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

