Insurance Employees Lead Tree Planting Mission in New Location

PHLY's 80K tree planting mission began in 2015 in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. The goal to fund the planting of 80,000 trees was reached each year with the help of PHLY's independent agents, brokers, and policyholders who signed up for paperless statements. The company has used the cost savings from each year's new paperless enrollees to fund plantings the following year.

The last three years, PHLY (pronounced phil-EE) employees planted trees in Bastrop State Park in Texas, which was devastated by a 2011 wildfire. This year, PHLY employees traveled to Daniel Boone National Forest in Mount Victory, KY, where the Arbor Day Foundation recommended planting 10,000 trees. The 30-acre planting site is part of one million acres of Appalachian forests that have been removed by surface mining, according to Green Forests Work. The Arbor Day Foundation will lead projects to plant an additional 70,000 trees in other U.S. forests this year to complete the 80,000 commitment from PHLY.

"After three years and 240,000 trees planted through our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, we recognized that the need to restore America's forests remains and our employees continue to be enthusiastic about the mission," shared Bob O'Leary, president and chief executive officer of Philadelphia Insurance Companies. "The continued support of our business partners, customers, and employees helped us reach our goal to fund the planting of another 80,000 trees in areas in need such as Daniel Boone National Forest."

The trees planted through PHLY's efforts will help provide greater security to communities, including PHLY's policyholders. PHLY's funding has supported tree planting in forests and communities nationwide including Modoc National Forest (CA), Superior National Forest (MN), Lost Pines Forest Recovery (TX), Malhuer National Forest (OR), Lake Superior State Forest (MI), Choccolocco State Forest (AL), Sandhills Game Land (NC), Chippewa National Forest (MN), and Flight 93 National Memorial (PA).

About Philadelphia Insurance

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated "A++" (Superior) by A.M. Best Company and "A+" for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor's. In business for over 50 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization has more than 50 offices strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com .



About Arbor Day Foundation

Arbor Day Foundation is a million member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

