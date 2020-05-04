NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact



Summary



'Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact' report provides brief review of the key trends and evolving developments that shape the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the German insurance industry.



'Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact' report provides a snapshot of the impact on German insurance industry in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.



It provides the impact of COVID-19 on German economy, the key business lines impacted by the virus outbreak and the revised market sizing estimates against pre-COVID-19 forecast period (2019-2023) across business segments of Life and General insurance.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics in the country.



Key Highlights

- Economic Impact.

- Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the German insurance industry.

- Key measures undertaken at both policy and regulatory level.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 in the Insurance Industry in Germany -

- It provides historical values for the German insurance industry for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and pre-covid-19 projected and revised projected figures for the 2019-2023 forecast period.

- It offers an impact analysis of the key categories due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the German insurance industry, and market forecasts and revised forecasts to 2023.



