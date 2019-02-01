Insurance Industry Predicts Super Bowl LIII Winner
Feb 01, 2019, 16:59 ET
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, Jared Goff (in his third NFL season) and the Los Angeles Rams face off against Tom Brady (in his 19th NFL season) and the New England Patriots. Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance asked the insurance industry to pick the winner of the game.
Professionals from around the insurance world picked the Patriots to win their sixth Super Bowl under Coach Bill Belichik and QB Brady by a 2 to 1 margin.
More than 470 insurance professionals participated.
Here are a few quick observations on the results:
- Every actuary that responded picked the Patriots. So did every chairperson and human resources professional.
- Legal professionals are evenly split, as are the consultants that responded.
- Insurance tech and accounting people favor the Rams.
- Underwriters side with the Patriots.
- The over/under was set at 57 points and the insurance industry chose the under (Patriots win 30-26).
Here is how the poll results break down.
|
Who Will Win by Company Type?
|
Rams
|
Patriots
|
% Patriots
|
% Rams
|
Independent Insurance Agency (P&C)
|
73
|
132
|
64%
|
36%
|
Insurer or Reinsurer (P&C)
|
40
|
82
|
67%
|
33%
|
Insurance Company (L&H)
|
6
|
9
|
60%
|
40%
|
Insurance Agency (L&H)
|
2
|
10
|
83%
|
17%
|
Captive Insurance Agency (P&C)
|
6
|
11
|
65%
|
35%
|
Wholesaler/MGA/Surplus Broker (P&C)
|
18
|
20
|
53%
|
47%
|
Total
|
145
|
264
|
65%
|
35%
|
Who Will Win by Job Title?
|
Rams
|
Patriots
|
% Patriots
|
% Rams
|
Accounting / Finance
|
9
|
7
|
44%
|
56%
|
Actuarial
|
1
|
6
|
86%
|
14%
|
Chairman / Board Member
|
1
|
100%
|
0%
|
Claims
|
4
|
11
|
73%
|
27%
|
C-Level (CEO,COO,CIO,CTO)
|
4
|
11
|
73%
|
27%
|
Consultant
|
3
|
4
|
57%
|
43%
|
Customer Service
|
15
|
29
|
66%
|
34%
|
Human Resources
|
5
|
100%
|
0%
|
Legal
|
3
|
3
|
50%
|
50%
|
Manager / Supervisor
|
9
|
15
|
63%
|
38%
|
Marketing / Advertising / PR
|
8
|
20
|
71%
|
29%
|
Operations
|
2
|
8
|
80%
|
20%
|
Owner / Principal
|
33
|
52
|
61%
|
39%
|
Retired
|
1
|
5
|
83%
|
17%
|
Risk Manager
|
4
|
14
|
78%
|
22%
|
Sales / Producer
|
30
|
55
|
65%
|
35%
|
Technology / Internet
|
3
|
2
|
40%
|
60%
|
Underwriting
|
22
|
44
|
67%
|
33%
|
Unemployed
|
1
|
0%
|
100%
|
Total
|
152
|
292
|
66%
|
34%
|
Final Score
|
Final Score
|
Total Score
|
Accounting / Finance
|
30
|
28
|
57
|
Actuarial
|
34
|
29
|
63
|
Chairman / Board Member
|
34
|
27
|
61
|
Claims
|
28
|
24
|
52
|
C-Level (CEO,COO,CIO,CTO)
|
30
|
26
|
56
|
Consultant
|
31
|
25
|
57
|
Customer Service
|
34
|
27
|
60
|
Human Resources
|
30
|
24
|
54
|
Legal
|
28
|
28
|
55
|
Manager / Supervisor
|
29
|
25
|
54
|
Marketing / Advertising / PR
|
29
|
24
|
53
|
Operations
|
33
|
28
|
62
|
Owner / Principal
|
28
|
26
|
55
|
Retired
|
32
|
26
|
58
|
Risk Manager
|
30
|
25
|
55
|
Sales / Producer
|
30
|
25
|
55
|
Technology / Internet
|
20
|
21
|
41
|
Underwriting
|
31
|
26
|
57
|
Unemployed
|
17
|
21
|
38
|
Total
|
30
|
26
|
56
About Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance - the Academy of Insurance (www.IJAcademy.com) is an online learning center for P/C insurance professionals. It is a product of Wells Media Group, which serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Sister sites include: the P/C insurance industry's leading website & magazine, www.InsuranceJournal.com; Carrier Management website and magazine for insurance company leaders; a website, www.ClaimsJournal.com, for P/C claims professionals; an online database of available P/C markets, www.MyNewMarkets.com; and a media site featuring insurance industry videos and podcasts, www.InsuranceJournal.TV
Media Contact:
Patrick Wraight, Director
Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance
619-584-1100, x130
pwraight@ijacademy.com
SOURCE Academy of Insurance
