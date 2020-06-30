Insurance is a Source of Conflict for 39% of Married Americans According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance is an important part of a couple's financial life, and although some aspects, like shopping around for insurance, don't cause too much friction, some couples do experience conflict when filing claims and selecting providers.



In a recent survey conducted by ValuePenguin, 39% of married couples experienced arguments over insurance and nearly a quarter hadn't spoken to their partner about insurance at all. According to our findings:

39% of married couples have argued or disagreed with their spouse over insurance. The two primary sources of disagreement were which insurer to use (16%) and making a claim (11%).

The two primary sources of disagreement were which insurer to use (16%) and making a claim (11%). More married couples have joint policies for auto insurance than they do for health insurance. Nearly three-quarters of married Americans have a joint auto policy, while just over half share the same health insurance policy.

Nearly three-quarters of married Americans have a joint auto policy, while just over half share the same health insurance policy. Older Americans are more likely to share auto insurance policies with their spouse, while people under 50 are more likely to share health insurance policies. This is partly because older Americans may be on Medicare, in which each person has a separate policy.

This is partly because older Americans may be on Medicare, in which each person has a separate policy. Nearly a quarter of married consumers have never discussed or reviewed insurance policies with their spouses. These couples could be missing out on savings, but even more important, they may not be adequately covered as their lives change.

