Insurance IT Specialist Offers These Guidelines Regarding Remote Network Scams During COVID-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses around the world struggle to convert their workforce to work from home, scammers are working even harder to gain access to their networks. Grant Hester, a 25-year technology veteran and president of Linchpin-IT, a national IT firm that specializes in serving the insurance industry, offers advice to companies in all industries that may be vulnerable to scams right now.

Hester states, "It is important during these times to stay vigilant of potential threats to personal data and business networks. Potential threats come in two forms: unqualified service providers setting up quick remote access to business servers and phishing scammers gaining access to servers and personal information through links circulated via emails and text."

Unlike many IT firms, Hester's firm takes extra security measures to protect the sensitive data that is stored and collected by insurance agencies and carriers.

Hester offers these guidelines when vetting an IT company to assist in converting office workers to work from home.

1. Do not give password information over the phone or via email. A reputable IT firm will not ask for this.

2. Ask for at least three client references and make sure to reach out to them before proceeding with contracted work.

3. Get detailed information regarding the company's protocol for security auditing. Hester highly recommends that businesses should look for an IT company that uses a third-party cybersecurity firm to regularly audit internal systems, procedures, and policies.

Starting a new business relationship during uncertain times may feel uncomfortable for business owners. Hester believes this is a time to take an inventory of trusted resources. "Agility is required right now to make important decisions that affect the future of businesses and employees. Lean on established business relationships. Ask for advice and referrals. You might be surprised by what resources are already available to you. For instance, when 'safer at home' guidelines went into place in California, we reached out to our hardware partners to make sure we had quick access to printers, laptops, and routers without making clients wait on shipping and delivery."

Lastly, Hester suggests that during this time when many businesses are working with a reduced workforce, this is the time to evaluate what tasks can be automated using AI programming.

Note: For more information on internet scams to watch out for and to report fraudulent online activities, see: https://www.usa.gov/online-safety#item-37272.

About Linchpin-IT

Linchpin-IT is a national IT firm that specializes in serving the insurance industry. For over 25 years, its team of insurance professionals, computer engineers and coders has provided end-to-end technology management solutions that include advanced hardware and software networking and custom-coded AI tasks and workflow applications.

