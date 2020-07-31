Insurance Journal Announces Free Insurance Agencies for Sale Listings. What's the Catch?

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Journal has just announced that insurance agency owners looking to sell their agencies may post agency-for-sale listings on the highest trafficked p/c insurance news site in the world. For free.

What's the catch? If the insurance agency sale occurs due to a contact made via the site, the owner is asked to submit a $1,000 finder's fee to Insurance Journal. This fee is paid solely on the honor system.

Within the listing, owners are asked to disclose the location, gross annual revenue, information about the facilities, and a comprehensive description. Listing are blind, meaning that Identifying information such as agency name or website is not included publicly. A 3-month, 6-month, or 1-year listing option is offered. All at no cost.

"We realize an honor system finder's fee is not typical," says Wells Media Group, Inc. CEO Josh Carlson. "But our insurance agency readers trust Insurance Journal and we trust them.

We're delighted to give the insurance industry this new platform at a challenging time for many industries. We excited to connect agency sellers with more options so they can make a good decision."

To place a free listing, or to view agencies that are available for purchase, visit: https://www.insurancejournal.com/agencies-for-sale/ Agency buyers can email [email protected] to join the buyer interest list.

About Insurance Journal: Insurance Journal is a member of San Diego based Wells Media Group, Inc., which serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Sister brands of Wells Media Group, Inc. include: Claims Journal, Carrier Management, MyNewMarkets and the Academy of Insurance.

Contact:

Julie Tinney

CMO, Wells Media Group, Inc.

[email protected]

619-584-1100, ext. 148

SOURCE Insurance Journal

Related Links

https://www.insurancejournal.com

