Insurance King Announces Two New Locations in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. and QUAD CITIES, Ill., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance King has announced the opening of two new locations in Illinois.

The first of the two locations to open will be October 2022 in Springfield, IL. This location is currently under renovation and having the systems installed. A long time Insurance King agent is relocating to Springfield to open this location which allows for an immediate opening.

The Quad Cities, IL location is currently undergoing a full buildout. But, is expected to open in the Summer of 2023 depending on the construction completion.

Insurance King is excited to announce these two locations as we have several clients already in both markets. "We are very active on our Facebook page and clients can stay up to date on the progress by following this page https://www.facebook.com/insurancekingcorporate." says president Dan Block.

Insurance King also has plans to open more locations in the states of IL, IN, OH, TN and WI. If you are a licensed agent and would like to know more about opening locations, please reach out to Insurance King to discuss the opportunities.

Insurance King founded in 2001 is headquartered in Rockford, IL offering affordable Auto, Motorcycle, Renters, and SR-22 currently in CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MO, MS, OH, TN, TX, and WI. Insurance King is a sponsor of NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki. www.insuranceking.com/

