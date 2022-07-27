Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market to Reach $9.76 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market is expected to grow from $6,254.86 billion in 2021 to $6,905.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow to $9,762.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.



The insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage market consists of sales of insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, insurance brokerage, and reinsurance.

North America was the largest region in the insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rapid growth in internet penetration and increased risks associated with internet use for critical transactions is driving the demand for cyber insurance. Cyber insurance covers internet-based risks and risks related to information technology infrastructure. It also covers property theft, business interruption, software and data loss, cyber extortion, network failure liability, cyber-crime, and physical asset damage.

For instance, in 2021, according to the National Health Authority of India, an Indian government agency, there were 1.18 billion mobile connections, 600 million smartphones, and 700 million Internet users in India, which are increasing by 25 million every quarter. Therefore, the rapid growth in internet penetration and increased risks associated with internet use drives the insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage market.



Peer-to-peer insurance is gradually gaining prominence both in emerging and developed markets driven by the reduced cost of premium in emerging countries resulting from improved internet penetration in those regions. Peer-to-peer insurance is based on pooling insurance premiums of participating individuals that can be used to compensate future uncertain losses and share the left-over amount among participants. It aims to reduce premium and overhead costs than traditional Insurance Providers, decrease inefficiencies, and increase the transparency of businesses.

