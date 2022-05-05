InsuredMine Enables Two-way Integration with HawkSoft to Bring Sales and Marketing Automation to Insurance Agents

Two-way API integration adds seamless workflows across both systems for a complete CRM, sales pipeline, and policy management experience for P&C agencies.

CANBY, Ore., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsuredMine and HawkSoft are pleased to announce the release of two-way API integration between their platforms. Texas-based InsuredMine first collaborated with HawkSoft on API integration in 2021, and continues to work hand in hand with HawkSoft to incorporate new two-way API functionality into their connection to HawkSoft. Agencies that use InsuredMine's CRM platform in conjunction with HawkSoft's agency management system now have expanded functionality throughout the automated workflows powered by integration. Two-way API integration gives agencies the ability to enter data in one system and instantly view the updates in the other without breaking a sweat or E&O protocols.

This new two-way API integration is the first of its kind in the CRM space and allows InsuredMine to automatically document activities from their CRM in HawkSoft. Data from HawkSoft (including client contacts like phone, email, and DOB; and policy information like coverages, vehicles and drivers, and property details) is automatically pushed into InsuredMine CRM for enhanced customer management and engagement. With today's release of two-way API integration, all notes, files, and tasks/activities will update the appropriate client in HawkSoft when a workflow is engaged by InsuredMine. InsuredMine processes this sync every 5 minutes – ensuring both systems remain in step with each other.

"InsuredMine is a valued ally of HawkSoft that adds strong CRM and Sales Pipeline management to HawkSoft's policy management expertise. We knew they'd be among the first to deploy our two-way API and we're excited to continue collaborating on behalf of independent insurance agents," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft.

"The two-way API integration between HawkSoft and InsuredMine is a game changer and will only continue to get better. Agencies can expect to save time, prevent E&O exposures, remove duplicate entry into multiple systems, and, point blank, increase their bottom line," said Tucker Hood, Sr. Director of Sales at InsuredMine.

Mutual customers of InsuredMine and HawkSoft can enable two-way API integration today using HawkSoft's Marketplace. The two-way API integration promises to automate processes without the need to remember to document or track the actions in two systems – no double entry is required.

About InsuredMine:

InsuredMine is an all-in-one Sales, CRM, and Marketing Automation platform specially designed for Insurance Agencies. The InsuredMine portal is well-integrated with industry-leading AMS software for Insurance Agencies. InsuredMine helps agents to convert prospects, engage and retain clients based on its SEAM model of Sales, Engagement, Analytics, and Mobility. For more information, visit https://www.insuredmine.com

About HawkSoft:

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

