InsureMeNow Guides Consumers to Smartly Shop for Affordable Health Insurance Plans in Their Budget

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMeNow , a U.S. health insurance portal, is proud to serve uninsured Americans by assisting them in picking the right health coverage for themselves and their family well within their budget. Though a newly launched portal, the company through its extensive knowledge and well acquaintance of the health insurance sector provides an in-depth view on a wide range of health plans offered by the leading and prominent insurers of the country. Thus, if consumers are heading for a health insurance shopping spree, then visiting https://www.insuremenow.us/ will surely pay them rewarding benefits. The service platform of InsureMeNow provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance solutions. The company's mission is to connect every uninsured with the best quality, and affordable health insurance plans.

The portal provides educational content regarding health insurance plans with decision support tools to help consumers in this confusing and opaque health insurance purchasing process. Consumers visiting the website just need to provide their basic personal information regarding themselves and their family members along with their ZIP code to get a list of all the plans available in their area. Consumers can compare different health plans in terms of benefits and costs and pick the plan that best meets their requirements.

Flooded with complex and technical terms, consumers often get overwhelmed, and find health insurance shopping extremely difficult and intimidating. Thus, to simplify and ease their task, the health insurance portal simplifies all the terms and technicalities of the health insurance sector, besides providing in-depth information on a wide range of health insurance plans offered by the government health insurance exchange or health insurance marketplace.

The portal also has some knowledgeable health insurance advisors and experts ready to assist consumers in their shopping endeavors. If at any stage consumers need to connect to these agents or advisors, they can get in touch online or through call. InsureMeNow is committed towards every client and understands that the healthcare need of every customer is unique and different. The customer engagement platform is designed to engage with customers and allow them to use service through interactive chat, or by telephone with a licensed insurance agent. Consumers can simply make a call, or visit the site, to get the right information on different aspects of the health insurance sector.

To know more about health insurance plans in the U.S., contact us at [email protected] or call us at 1-877-409-7398.

