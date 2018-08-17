InsureMyTrip Empowers Travelers to get the Right Travel Insurance Plan

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report put out by Markey's staff followed an investigation into nine major US airlines and seven popular OTAs. The report details the concerns travelers should have about add-on travel insurance products offered by airlines and OTAs (Online Travel Agencies).

The report recommends using InsureMyTrip where travelers can compare more than a thousand plans from all the top travel insurance companies in the industry, empowering customers to make their own informed decision on what plan is best for them.

"Travelers do have options, even if they don't know it right away when buying their travel," says InsureMyTrip CEO Jim Grace. "We've been saying for 18 years, don't just buy the first travel insurance plan you see when booking online. There's a far better way to buy travel insurance. Use InsureMyTrip, take the time to understand the coverages you're purchasing, get our expert advice, compare plans and know how your chosen plan will protect you."

Unlike any other comparison website, InsureMyTrip recommends travel insurance plans based on traveler needs. "InsureMyTrip is now able to provider smarter travel insurance options for travelers," says Grace. "Our unbiased SMART recommendation system and our licensed insurance experts allow travelers to find the right plan for their specific trip needs."

InsureMyTrip's recommendation engine, nicknamed "SMART" internally, was first announced by Grace to industry leaders during a CES 2018 event. It is the first time, predictive modeling and Machine Learning (ML) techniques are being applied to travel insurance comparison.

InsureMyTrip continually improves the consumer experience to help travelers find the right plan. SMART is a significant step in reducing customer frustration with purchasing a plan that doesn't cover their needs. But there are a few steps customers can take before and after they buy a plan to ensure they purchased the right one for their trip.

Visit comparison website InsureMyTrip.com to compare plans and look at coverages, benefits and options side by side.

Talk to a non-commissioned, licensed travel insurance agent to help narrow down plans if your coverage needs are very specific, like emergency medical coverage for pre-existing conditions or high trip cost.

Review a plan's covered reasons in its plan certificate - most plans will have a review period that allows the traveler to return a plan and find a better one.

Save all travel reservation confirmations, emergency medical documents and receipts from traveling to help expedite paperwork if a claim must be made with the travel insurance company.

Trust the InsureMyTrip commitment to customers which doesn't end when a customer purchases the right plan. InsureMyTrip's Anytime Advocates® help our customers by answering any and all questions and assisting with claims.

