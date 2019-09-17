InsureMyTrip Launches Medicare Awareness Initiative For Senior Travelers
Medicare does not cover medical emergencies abroad, leading many enrollees to consider travel insurance
Sep 17, 2019, 12:44 ET
WARWICK, R.I., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsureMyTrip launched an educational initiative to raise awareness over the importance of obtaining proper emergency medical coverage for Americans traveling abroad. This latest initiative comes on the heels of a new InsureMyTrip survey that suggests roughly three out of five Americans are unclear whether their domestic health insurance covers any doctor or hospital visits abroad — Original Medicare does not offer coverage outside the US.
- Poll reveals that most Americans are unclear whether domestic health insurance covers any doctor or hospital visits abroad
- Generally, Original Medicare does not cover medical costs outside of the US
- The US State Department encourages travelers to purchase travel insurance with emergency medical and emergency medical evacuation coverage
"Our latest poll indicates that more education is needed on this important topic. Our goal is to inform travelers, in particular, older Americans, on travel insurance options that include emergency medical and emergency medical evacuation coverage," says InsureMyTrip Travel Insurance Product Expert Meghan Walch.
Medicare Limitations
Original Medicare does not cover emergency medical care for travelers outside the US. There are supplemental plans such as Medicare Advantage and Medigap that can provide limited additional coverage, for more details visit Medicare.gov.
To better assist travelers with understanding their options, InsureMyTrip has expanded its Medicare educational resources to include access to a free Medicare ebook, videos, and other resources. In addition, InsureMyTrip experts offer tips for choosing the right travel insurance plan to fill in any coverage gaps.
Emergency Medical Evacuations
According to the US State Department, very few domestic health insurance companies will pay for a medical evacuation back to the United States, which can easily cost up to $100,000, or even more, depending on the condition and location of the patient.
About InsureMyTrip
It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.
