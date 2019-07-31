InsureMyTrip Launches Trending Destination Information Hub For Travelers
Jul 31, 2019, 14:18 ET
WARWICK, R.I., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip has launched a new online destination resource hub for travelers. This free hub gives travelers access to up-to-date travel information for the most popular destinations worldwide. The destination guides include details on any entry or short-stay visa requirements, travel insurance mandates, currency and exchange rates, language preferences, travel safety updates, and an overview of popular tourist attractions.
The new database currently highlights the top international destinations with expansion plans underway.
"At InsureMyTrip, we care about building deeper relationships with our customers — and we really listen to their needs. We recognized that a destination-specific educational resource would be incredibly helpful for our travelers and we are pleased to become the first comparison site to offer this personalized experience," says InsureMyTrip's Manager of Marketing & Ecommerce, Ronni Kenoian.
Here are the top 20 international destinations* featured on the resource hub:
Mexico
Italy
United Kingdom
France
Spain
Canada
Israel
Germany
Japan
Ireland
Thailand
Australia
Dominican Republic
China
India
Costa Rica
Peru
Iceland
South Africa
Netherlands
*Listed in order of popularity. Based on all travel insurance policies sold in 2018-2019 on InsureMyTrip. Cruise travel policies excluded.
What's Ahead
The forward-thinking content platform will soon include domestic destinations, city guides, destination-specific podcast episodes, and informative videos.
