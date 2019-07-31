InsureMyTrip Launches Trending Destination Information Hub For Travelers

"At InsureMyTrip, we care about building deeper relationships with our customers — and we really listen to their needs. We recognized that a destination-specific educational resource would be incredibly helpful for our travelers and we are pleased to become the first comparison site to offer this personalized experience," says InsureMyTrip's Manager of Marketing & Ecommerce, Ronni Kenoian.

Here are the top 20 international destinations* featured on the resource hub:

Mexico

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Canada

Israel

Germany

Japan

Ireland

Thailand

Australia

Dominican Republic

China

India

Costa Rica

Peru

Iceland

South Africa

Netherlands

*Listed in order of popularity. Based on all travel insurance policies sold in 2018-2019 on InsureMyTrip. Cruise travel policies excluded.

What's Ahead

The forward-thinking content platform will soon include domestic destinations, city guides, destination-specific podcast episodes, and informative videos.

Users can access the destination dashboard here: https://www.insuremytrip.com/destinations/

To find out more about the destination guide, contact news@insuremytrip.com.

InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time.

InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise.

"Very easy to compare plans and purchase the insurance." — Verified InsureMyTrip Customer

Media Contact:

Ronni Kenoian

news@insuremytrip.com

401-773-9210

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

Related Links

http://www.insuremytrip.com

