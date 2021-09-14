InsureMyTrip Offers New Coverage Options As Demand for Vacation Rentals Surges

"Vacation home rentals are skyrocketing — and there is a high demand for exceptional travel insurance from travelers" Tweet this

Vacation Rental Travel Insurance Coverage

InsureMyTrip now offers travel insurance geared specifically for vacation home renters (not available for New Hampshire and New York residents at this time). These comprehensive travel insurance plans include coverage to protect travelers in the event of unintentional and accidental damage to the vacation rental during a stay.

Accidental damage to the rental home may include broken lamps, windows and glass, damaged doors, electronics, stained bedding or linens, walls and furniture, lost keys, and rekeying costs.

Overview of plan highlights:

Trip Cancellation

Trip Interruption

Travel Delay

Vacation Rental Damage coverage, up to $1500

Emergency Medical

Emergency Medical Evacuation

Baggage

InsureMyTrip also recommends a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) upgrade. This upgrade offers the most trip cancellation flexibility and is the only option available to cover fear of travel. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is typically up to 70 percent of the insured prepaid non-refundable trip cost if all eligibility requirements are met (available in most states).

Note: coverages are governed by the specific plan certificate. Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

