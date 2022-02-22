InsureMyTrip Reports Travel Insurance Claims Increase, Delays Possible

"Many trips were affected by the Omicron surge and other factors, especially during December and January. Those travelers, who have coverage, are likely in the process of submitting claims to their insurance company. This high volume may lead to subsequent delays," says InsureMyTrip Travel Insurance Expert Meghan Walch.

When filing a travel insurance claim, InsureMyTrip says travelers can help prevent additional lag time by understanding requirements in advance and supplying the proper paperwork to the travel insurance company:

Specific forms may be required for each benefit within a policy. If documents are missing, this may cause a claim to be delayed.

Use your travel insurance company's online portal to submit a claim or check the status of an existing claim.

Obtain and save all receipts and documents related to an incident to help verify a claim. Once you return home from a trip, it can be more difficult to obtain documentation from travel suppliers or medical facilities.

For travelers seeking additional help, InsureMyTrip travel insurance customers have access to Anytime Advocates, a claims assistance service.

Reporters can request an interview or quote from Travel Insurance Expert Meghan Walch by contacting [email protected].

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

[email protected]

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

Note: coverages are governed by the specific plan certificate. Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip