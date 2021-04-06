Insureon Partners with Coalition to Help Small Business Owners Manage Cyber Risk

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insureon , the largest independent agency for the online delivery of commercial insurance to small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has partnered with Coalition , an innovative provider of cyber insurance and security tools. Small and mid-sized business owners will now have access to Coalition's product set on all Insureon quotations.

"Coalition offers a suite of services that are unmatched in the industry," said Dan Kazan, Insureon's Chief Executive Officer. "Their comprehensive cybersecurity offering provides SMBs with insurance, while also helping to prevent attacks through monitoring, patch management and other tools. It's a perfect fit for us and our clients."

According to a Coalition survey, more than 43% of cyberattacks target small businesses, but Coalition's small business policyholders have experienced less than one-fourth of the number of claims compared to the rest of the market. This is a tremendous testament to Coalition's approach to underwriting and risk management, and a benefit to business owners.

Shawn Ram, Head of Insurance for Coalition, added "cybersecurity is a challenge for all businesses, but it's particularly challenging for smaller ones, because they often don't have the security and technical expertise of larger organizations. Coalition provides the tools and the resources to better arm these business owners that are the fabric of our communities."

For more information on how our partnership with Coalition can help your business, visit https://insureon.com/ .

About Insureon

Headquartered in Chicago, Insureon is the largest independent agency for the online delivery of commercial insurance to small and medium-sized businesses. Its ecommerce platform allows customers to easily compare insurance quotes from top-rated companies, buy policies, and manage their coverage. Insureon is licensed in all 50 states and specializes in numerous industries. Insureon also licenses its technology to other brokerages, independent agencies and industry participants through its SaaS product, "Accelerate." For more information, visit https://www.Insureon.com/ .

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal. For more information, visit http://coalitioninc.com .

Media Contact:

Cybil Rose

[email protected]

847.638.6691

SOURCE Insureon

Related Links

https://www.insureon.com/

