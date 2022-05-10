InsurTech Leader FastTrack Expands Senior Management Team, Hires Michael Fradkin, FSA, MAAA as President

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a division of Kamine Technology Group LLC, today announced that Michael Fradkin, formerly Head of Group Products and Underwriting at Lincoln Financial Group, Group Benefits, CFO & Chief Actuary at Guardian Life and Head of Voluntary & Worksite Business at MetLife has been appointed President, a newly created position within FastTrack. Michael will report to Thomas Capato, CEO and Cofounder of FastTrack.

"Michael is a seasoned and trusted leader who has consistently delivered impressive results within the Disability and Life Insurance marketplace. He is uniquely qualified to help the organization with continued revenue growth, operational leadership, and participate in the strategic planning for FastTrack's portfolio of Digital Workflow and Automation Solutions and Services," said Thomas Capato, CEO & Cofounder of FastTrack. "We are excited and have tremendous confidence in Michael's ability to add to FastTrack's continued success in rapidly expanding our footprint across the insurance industry."

"FastTrack's Automated Solutions & Services for the Life and Disability Insurance vertical has never been more compelling. As carriers continue to enhance their digital automation strategies, FastTrack is perfectly positioned to partner with carriers to implement technological solutions to enhance their value proposition for their employer customers and policyholders," said Fradkin, President. "I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation, rapid revenue growth, and operational excellence."

About FastTrack:

FastTrack – a division of Kamine Technology Group (KTG) – is the leading full-service technology platform in the Life & Disability insurance vertical that automates critical elements of the claims adjudication and new business application process, helping Carriers enhance the accuracy of claim and underwriting decisions.

Our suite of products and services helps insurers to triage and fully understand their risk management options, drives process automation, and makes possible comprehensive data collection and analysis to establish best practices for the Life & Disability administration processes. Our primary goal is to help claims professionals and underwriters make consistent, repeatable, clear, objective, and defensible benefit and employability determinations. FastTrack has been conducting business in the Life & Disability insurance vertical for more than eight years and boasts a large percentage of the medium and large insurers in both the Group and Individual insurance verticals as current clients.

For further information, please contact:

Alaina DeWitt

908-212-3627

[email protected]

FastTrackRTW.com

Follow FastTrack on LinkedIn

SOURCE FastTrack