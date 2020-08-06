Insurtech Leader FastTrack Unveils New Logo and Refreshed Website

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack Automated Solutions & Services for the Life and Disability Insurance Vertical invites everyone to experience its all-new website and revamped brand direction at FastTrackRTW.com.

In an effort to showcase its unique automation technology and further differentiate itself in the marketplace, FastTrack has evolved its wordmark logo into a new and improved combination mark that pays tribute to its core values and also serves as an iconic reminder of the InsurTech company's focus – to deliver next generation technical innovation, thought leadership, and industry-leading customer service to its growing portfolio of clients.

Furthermore, FastTrack's website reboot provides new and returning visitors alike with a fresh perspective of FastTrack's tailor-made automation technology and how it drives its comprehensive suite of Solutions & Services in a visually engaging and user-friendly format.

"We are beyond thrilled to share our new look logo and website with our clients and industry partners," states Paul Taylor, COO of FastTrack. "Our investment into the natural evolution of our brand is one example, among many, of our unwavering commitment to the betterment of the Life & Disability Insurance Vertical in which we are honored to serve."

About FastTrack:

FastTrack is the leading full-service technology platform in the Life & Disability insurance vertical that automates critical elements of the claims adjudication and new business application process, helping Carriers enhance the accuracy of claim and underwriting decisions. Our suite of products and services helps insurers to triage and fully understand their risk management options, drives process automation, and makes possible comprehensive data collection and analysis to establish best practices for the life and disability administration processes. Our primary goal is to help claims professionals and underwriters make consistent, repeatable, clear, objective, and defensible benefit and employability determinations.

FastTrack has been conducting business in the Life & Disability insurance vertical for more than eight years and boasts a large percentage of the medium and large insurers in both the Group and Individual insurance verticals as current clients.

