InsurTech Leaders Partner to Equip Independent Agents With Tailored Business Solutions

DENVER, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vertafore announced the expansion of its open agency management system architecture with the addition of five new members to the Vertafore Orange Partner Program and the release of AMS360 Connect™.

The new integrations of leading business solutions with Vertafore products were made possible through the company's unique, API-backed open platform to give AMS users the ability to choose and get the most from the solutions and services that meet their needs.

Introducing AMS360 Connect

Vertafore unveiled AMS360 Connect to sync and streamline the flow of customer, prospect and policy information between AMS360 and the industry's leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems in real-time. Through CRM integration, AMS360 Connect:

Helps producers provide timely advice, leading to improved retention, cross-sell and proactive outreach to customers.

Enables faster new business quoting by automatically passing prospect data from the CRM to start a submission in AMS360.

Improves data accuracy and completeness by eliminating duplicate data entries, which reduces E&O exposure and supports better reporting and analytics.

Enhances the agent experience by freeing up time to deepen customer relationships.

New Orange Partners, New Options

Vertafore launched its Orange Partner Program (OPP) last year to enable agencies to integrate complementary, best-in-class business solutions with their Vertafore agency management systems (AMS) and products. Vertafore welcomes Rocket Referrals, Formstack Sign, InsCipher, Levitate and Lightspeed Voice to join its existing roster of 14 partners.

Through these vetted partnerships, Vertafore customers can quickly implement business tools—ranging from marketing automation to advanced customer communications to process facilitation—to help them better manage and grow their agency.

"Our focus is always on helping our customers to run their businesses better, faster and smarter," said Chad Hawkinson, Chief Product and Data Officer at Vertafore. "We've heard from agents that one-size-fits-all systems can limit their choice of tools. Our Orange Partner Program and AMS360 Connect are part of our open approach to enable independent agencies to select and take advantage of the solutions that are right for them."

About Vertafore

For more than 50 years, Vertafore has built insurance technology to simplify and automate the insurance lifecycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most to them – people. Vertafore's solutions for agency management, client management, ratings, regulation, compliance and connectivity empower simpler, smarter insurance distribution for every stakeholder. More than 20,000 agencies, 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments rely on Vertafore to streamline their workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity. Through a fierce devotion to customer success, a continual focus on excellence and a commitment to delivering modern, innovative InsurTech solutions, Vertafore is delivering results that make a difference for the entire distribution channel. For more information, visit http://www.vertafore.com.

©2020 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Reilly

SSPR

401-525-1775

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertafore

Related Links

http://www.vertafore.com

