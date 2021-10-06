Insurtech Leaders, Zywave & Employee Navigator, Announce Partnership to Streamline Benefits Quoting & Administration Process

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, announced a game-changing integration between its quoting and proposals solution, Zywave CPQ – Benefits, and benefits and HR software company, Employee Navigator. At the same time, Zywave has rolled out several new enhancements to Zywave CPQ – Benefits, including even more configuration, pricing and proposal options.

"We are thrilled to partner with Employee Navigator to help brokers save time and resources by enabling a seamless data flow between our two systems," said Eric Rentsch, senior vice president of product management at Zywave. "Not only will this integration reduce headaches, but the additional time it will save brokers will allow them to focus more energy on prospecting and nurturing their existing clients' needs."

With the new partnership, users of Zywave and Employee Navigator will be able to streamline the quoting and enrollment process by enabling plans quoted in Zywave CPQ – Benefits to automatically flow into Employee Navigator when they are sold. This integration will save brokers valuable time through reducing duplicate data entry and errors, while allowing them to be confident their clients are receiving accurate plan information.

"Both Employee Navigator and Zywave are committed to modernizing the employee benefits industry and we believe an automated quote to enroll experience is a big step in that direction," said Employee Navigator CEO, George Reese. "Through this partnership we expect brokers to realize true efficiencies that will help them run more effective and profitable agencies."

Over the past several months, Zywave CPQ - Benefits has evolved into an even more sophisticated tool to configure benefits options, provide access to additional carrier direct rates and deliver increased capabilities to present with professional, custom-branded proposals. Recent enhancements to the solution will allow for greater flexibility, speed and increased options during the quoting process with brokers now able to efficiently consult with their clients on cost savings contribution strategies and see live updates based on contribution strategy adjustments.

Another recent enhancement to Zywave CPQ – Benefits is the ability to create customized benefits enrollment booklets, complete with company branding. And a near-term enhancement is the addition of ancillary lines quoting, including vision and dental.

In addition to product updates, Zywave CPQ – EB also continues to add even more carrier-direct rates and plan options. Recent carrier additions provide brokers with access to even more quoting options and carriers with increased opportunities to get in front of brokers. Zywave CPQ - Benefits now supports Angle Health, Cigna + Oscar, and Oxford Health Plans.

For the latest news from Zywave, including more about its recent acquisitions visit, zywave.com/about-us/news.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits and HR software provider. The company currently works with more than 2,000 industry-leading brokers, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 60,000 companies and 10 million employees and dependents. Employee Navigator has also been named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post from 2017-2021. For more information, visit www.employeenavigator.com.

Contact: Megan O'Shea

megan.o'[email protected]

414-454-6117

SOURCE Zywave

Related Links

http://www.zywave.com

