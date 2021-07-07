InsurTech NY Opens Applications for 2021 Cohort

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech NY, the largest InsurTech community in North America, announced today that it will be accepting applications for its growth-stage InsurTech accelerator.

The application window will be open from July 7 to August 2 and applications will be accepted through the InsurTech NY website . The program is designed for growth-stage companies, with an existing customer base, in funding stages between Seed and Series B. Last year, applications were accepted from over 20 countries.

"The InsurTech NY program is built for the moment in time when startups are transitioning from surviving mode to thriving mode," said David Gritz, InsurTech NY Managing Director. "InsurTechs from our past cohort have gone on to raise over $100 million in follow-on funding and find fruitful partnerships with our carrier and broker partners. This cohort will have the same opportunity."

The accelerator will follow a "no-fluff" model providing InsurTechs support in the areas they need to scale - market traction, recruiting talent, and raising funds. The program will provide startups with access to insurance carriers and brokers eager to work with startups. The participating corporations will be looking to collaborate with startups on insurance capacity, reinsurance treaties, and software pilots. Cohort members will have the opportunity to meet rockstar InsurTech founders who have taken their companies public or sold their companies.

"The InsurTech NY accelerator provides a unique formula for matchmaking that supports carrier core initiatives and removes the bloat of typical time-consuming accelerator programs," said Steve Bernardez, Partner at Avanta Ventures, the venture capital arm of CSAA Insurance Group. "We look forward to the opportunity to work with InsurTech NY to spot our next unicorn investments and partnership opportunities for CSAA Insurance Group."

The program will feature more than 20 carriers, brokers, and their affiliated venture arms including Avanta Ventures, CNO Financial, Gallagher, Greenlight Re, Lockton, Nationwide, and Transverse. The 2021 cohort will run as a hybrid model, partially virtual and partially in-person over a six-week period. The program will close with a demo day to more than 30 dedicated InsurTech investors. InsurTechs can apply at insurtechny.com/accelerator .

InsurTech NY is an international gateway bridging the insurance innovation community. It brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via educational and networking events, competition, and accelerator. InsurTech NY's mission is to accelerate corporate innovation, drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, and improve access to investment. See more at www.insurtechny.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( linkedin.com/company/insurtechny ).

