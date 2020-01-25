INT lights up the world's first 2300ppi RGB side by side AMOLED

Compared with commercially available silicone based white OLED micro-display, INT's technology features wider color gamut, higher brightness and lower power consumption due to its unique architecture, and addresses several major unmet needs in the AR application.

INT is a knowledge-based asset light start-up of 4 years young from Taiwan. The company was founded in 2016 as a change-agent to develop key technologies that enable the coming 5G era. "AR/VR will be one of the mega trends and fast-evolving spaces in the next 10 years. Display was a key bottle neck in this area, and INT finally claims the breakthrough," said David Chu, Chairman and CEO of INT and a renowned display industry veteran with monumental credentials.

INT has adopted inclusive business mode since incorporation. Instead of participating in direct competition with ecosystem players, INT works with partners via flexible business models and help them to become business leaders with knowledge and innovation.

After remaining in stealth mode for nearly 4 years, INT lights on the 0.7" 2300ppi RGB AMOLED video mode with sound lifetime performance. This represents the readiness of this INT's proprietary technology for industrialization. INT is now well on its way towards making this technology commercially available for both AR and VR and more industrial applications.

To learn more about INT and its technology, please visit website at www.int-tech.com.tw/en/, or contact INT via email at INT.NBD@int-tech.com.tw

SOURCE INT