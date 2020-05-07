Intabio announces new website and digital marketing strategy to support Blaze™ system commercial launch

NEWARK, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intabio, Inc., a developer of analytical solutions that provide profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, today announced the launch of its new website providing fresh information about Intabio's Blaze™ iCIEF-MS system. The new website features updated product information and a detailed look into Blaze's proprietary microchip-based technology. Commercial launch of the Blaze system is slated for June 16, 2020, with shipment targeted for late 2020.

The Blaze system accelerates biotherapeutic development by directly coupling imaged cIEF charge variant analysis with high-resolution MS detection for intact proteins. The system enables identification of post-translational modifications that can undermine the safety and efficacy of biotherapeutic drugs, and does it all in 15 minutes per sample, not days or weeks. With Blaze, scientists can make better, more informed decisions sooner while maintaining high product quality and speed in their development programs.

"I am pleased to report that we've maintained customer traction and the Blaze system's launch schedule, even in the face of California's shelter-in-place orders," said Lena Wu, Ph.D., Intabio's CEO and co-founder. "Customer demand for our Technology Evaluation Service (TES) has been particularly strong over the past few weeks, resulting in a total of 20 TES projects booked with major Biopharma/Biotech companies since the program launched last summer."

Wu continued, "To maintain our momentum in the wake of COVID-19, we've also added industry veteran Brian Quast as Intabio's new Vice President of Marketing. Brian's deep experience in digital marketing strategies will help us navigate through these unusual times." Quast added, "With many scientific conferences canceled and limitations on travel, we'll be introducing the Blaze system to our customers through webinars and virtual experiences." Quast announced two virtual events aimed at providing customers with deeper insights into the Blaze system's innovative design and potential impact on biotherapeutic development timelines.

On May 19, 2020, Intabio will present a joint webinar with Protein Metrics, a developer of vendor-neutral protein characterization software that allows users to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form. The webinar, "Rapid Intact Charge Variant Analysis with Coupled icIEF-MS," is free of charge. The featured speaker, Dr. John Teare, VP CMC at Coagulant Therapeutics, will share his experience incorporating Blaze data into Coagulant's cell line development program. Registration is available at https://www.technologynetworks.com/tn/webinars/rapid-intact-charge-variant-analysis-with-coupled-icief-ms-332843 .

On May 28, 2020, Intabio will host a Virtual Conference focused on "Delivering critical analytical solutions for biopharmaceutical development & manufacturing." The virtual booth is designed to reach MS scientists who would have attended ASMS and will feature a Blaze virtual demo, a technical seminar, and a poster presentation. The Virtual Conference event is free of charge. Registration is available at https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=5133386365631728 .

Intabio, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company developing analytical solutions to transform biotherapeutic development and manufacturing with products that provide early product quality characterization and profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Intabio's first product, the Blaze system, is a microchip-based instrument system that will provide rapid detection and identification of subtle protein modifications - modifications that can undermine the stability and efficacy of biotherapeutic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

