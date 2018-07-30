InTech Aerospace: Aircraft Interiors Experts in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InTech Aerospace, the aircraft interiors MRO experts, are attending the annual Air Carriers Purchasing Conference (ACPC) on August 18-21, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Suppliers at the Orlando event have the unique opportunity to meet airline executives from all over the world. Likewise, airline attendees can meet scores of supplier companies in one setting—saving valuable time and money.

InTech Aerospace is a leading provider of interior MRO services for the commercial and government aviation market. Located near Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH), InTech operates from a newly expanded and enhanced interiors retrofitting factory and repair station. InTech has grown to meet the needs of its customers both locally in the ever expanding aerospace industry in Texas and nationwide supporting an increasing and diverse customer base. InTech Aerospace is poised for continued growth as commercial airlines fleets continue expanding. InTech provides AS-9110 level quality and reliable delivery in a consistently cost-efficient, value-adding manner. Its extensive capabilities of "nose-to-tail" aircraft interior solutions include seating, components, galleys, lavatories, monuments, soft goods, leathers, composites, sidewalls of all types, floor panels, and plastics.

Scott Mowery, President and COO of InTech Aerospace, said: "Every year at ACPC, we meet with more airline executives in 3 days than we could meet in many months. It's our best annual venue for expanding relationships with multiple airlines." InTech's client list is expanding, and the company seeks to showcase its new interiors capabilities. Customers wishing to schedule a 1:1 meeting in advance with InTech at the ACPC event can contact sales@intechaero.com.

Some aircraft interiors companies have diminished or moved their Texas operations, but InTech Aerospace keeps getting stronger there. The company and its predecessor operations have 35 years of deep expertise— in Texas .

InTech Aerospace is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ranger AeroSystems LLC in Greenville SC, an aviation growth platform created by Ranger Aerospace and institutional investors. Ranger is expanding InTech through internal investments and organic growth, entering new lines of technical capacity, improving operations, Lean-based facilities enhancements, and possibly acquiring complementary companies.

For more information, visit www.intechaero.com and www.rangeraerospace.com.

Forward Looking Statements: The Company from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

