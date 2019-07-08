InTech Aerospace Appoints Matt McGinnis as Vice President Commercial Programs

HOUSTON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InTech Aerospace LLC, a steadily growing aviation technical services firm specialized in commercial and government aircraft interiors and components, has appointed Matt McGinnis as Vice President-Commercial Accounts & Program Development. Matt was previously a key business development leader with Safran Aerospace in California, where he expanded the Safran (previously Zodiac) interiors retrofit market on various commercial aircraft fleet types. As Safran's customer interface for new work, Matt worked extensively with airlines, aircraft lessors, and aircraft OEM's. As InTech's top program development officer, Mr. McGinnis will guide the technical and commercial expansions of InTech in response to airlines' requirements. With almost a decade of aircraft interior specialty experience, Matt has helped customers save time and money while upgrading whole fleets of aircraft. He earned a Bachelor's degree in business management and marketing from California State University.

Scott Mowery, President & COO of InTech Aerospace, who has been leading the enterprise for several years, said "All of us support and endorse this important and well-qualified officer appointment. Matt McGinnis is the right leader as InTech Aerospace amplifies its customer services and business development initiatives. He brings best practices and cost-effective solutions to our customers."

Matt McGinnis said: "InTech Aerospace is well positioned for strategic growth as a specialized supplier for aircraft interiors. In the last few years, the company has admirably invested in facilities expansions, technical capacities, quality systems, and people. We are capable of taking on more work and extensive retrofit programs on a full array of aircraft types."

Based in Houston TX, and with proven capability to also deploy to customers' sites all over the country, InTech Aerospace is poised for continued growth as commercial airlines fleets keep expanding. InTech performs a variety of overhaul, repair, and retrofit chores chiefly on aircraft interiors and related components on fixed-wing aircraft. InTech Aerospace today enjoys a client list that includes regional airlines, mainline carriers, large OEM's, aircraft leasing companies, government aircraft, and major MRO facilities. InTech Aerospace and its predecessor operations trace their history back for over 30 years of expertise and quality on aerospace interiors retrofitting. InTech's served markets show strong underpinnings for long-term growth.

InTech Aerospace has teams of highly experienced interior professionals and FAA-licensed aircraft technicians that repair and overhaul virtually everything inside the cabin of an aircraft, including seats, galleys, lavatories, floor panels, sidewalls, overheads, and everything in between. The company's quality systems are certified to AS-9110 (rev. C) standards, and InTech recently achieved the FAA "Diamond" award for its training programs.

InTech Aerospace is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ranger AeroSystems in Greenville SC, an aviation growth platform created by Ranger Aerospace and its large institutional investors.

For more information, see: www.intechaero.com and www.rangeraerospace.com. Reach InTech Aerospace at PH (281) 810-4400, or Ranger Aerospace at (864) 329-9000.

Forward Looking Statements: The Company from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

SOURCE Ranger Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.rangeraerospace.com

