Integra Connect Launches PrecisionQ Suite to Help Biosciences Address the Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Models

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect, the leading provider of technologies and services for value-based specialty care, today announced the launch of PrecisionQ, a suite of solutions designed to help biosciences leaders address the opportunities and challenges presented by the shift in healthcare to value-based care payment models. Alternative payment models, like the Oncology Care Model (OCM) and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), are compelling specialty practices to develop and deploy new capabilities that improve care quality while also reducing total cost. According to a recent survey, in specialties such as oncology, the desire to control costs often translates into unprecedented scrutiny of treatment choices. Physicians and payers, inundated by the flood of novel therapies and diagnostic tests, are increasingly turning to biopharmaceutical companies to provide the insights required to make more informed decisions.

"Treatment decisions are rapidly evolving with the emergence of value-based care, alternative payment models and precision medicine," said Dr. Jeffrey Scott, Chief Medical Officer of Integra Connect. "Oncologists, biopharma companies and payers are all facing the increasingly urgent question, 'How do we ensure each patient has access to the most beneficial therapies, regardless of cost, while also sustaining the financial viability of community oncology?' and looking to real-world evidence to point them in the right direction. Today, we are turning that demand into a reality with PrecisionQ."

Integra Connect's PrecisionQ suite is designed to help bioscience leaders thrive under value-based care models and facilitate more impactful stakeholder engagement, including payers and providers, by delivering unique insights on the impact of value-based care on treatment decisions. Moreover, PrecisionQ leverages a robust data warehouse of real-world evidence, including clinical and financial data sources, to assess the overall value of treatments by evaluating their impact on efficacy, toxicity and total costs of care. Put together, these real-world data technology-enabled solutions support the transition from a disease-specific to patient-centered approach to care – "precision care".

Highlights of the PrecisionQ suite include:

Market insights and launch acceleration, including patient cohort assessments, stakeholder engagement strategies and rebate modeling dashboards.

Real-world effectiveness and economical value assessments, delivered via dynamic, real-time dashboards, including dose and duration analyses, adverse event modeling, and oral oncolytics impact assessments.

Value-based care program enablement through real-world performance monitoring, advanced care management models and evaluation of total cost of care impact of novel therapies in real-world community clinic settings.

"Bioscience leaders are already bracing for volatility in pricing, rebates, utilization and adherence under alternative payment models. To be successful, these leaders will need to identify new ways to quantify and communicate the overall value of their treatments and diagnostic tests for the benefit of specialty providers, payers and patients," said Ash Malik, President of Integra Connect PrecisionQ Division. "PrecisionQ delivers the real-world data insights and associated platform technology to facilitate the delivery of the right treatment for the right patient at the right cost."

PrecisionQ's real-world insights are already being leveraged by several of the nation's largest biopharmaceutical companies. To learn more, visit our website at www.integraconnect.com/lifesciences/.

About Integra Connect

Integra Connect delivers a comprehensive, integrated suite of cloud-based technologies and services that enable specialty care to optimize clinical and financial performance as reimbursement shifts to value-based models. Connected by the IntegraCloud platform, the company's core applications span population health including care management; advanced analytics; registry and regulatory reporting; specialty-specific EHR; practice management; and revenue cycle management. All are designed to help specialty care transform operationally in adherence with complex regulations, including MACRA program requirements. Integra Connect partners with large groups in the U.S. focused on oncology and urology, as well as with other key healthcare constituents, including emergency medical services firms, hospitalist groups and life sciences companies.

Media Contact:

Catherine Hannum

617.332.9999 x205

channum@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE Integra Connect

Related Links

http://www.integraconnect.com

