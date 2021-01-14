Integra Connect Welcomes New COO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect, the leading provider of technologies and services for value-based specialty care and precision oncology, today announces the addition of Cory Wiegert as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) to provide strategic leadership as the company expands with its integrated solutions for Precision Oncology, Population Health, Cloud EHR and Revenue Cycle management.

Cory Wiegert comes to Integra Connect from his previous role as Chief Executive Officer of CancerLinQ, LLC, and Executive Vice President of ASCO. Mr. Wiegert previously served as Vice President of Product Management for IBM Watson Health, leading the launch of major products, including IBM's cloud-based offerings in healthcare. He also managed the first effort to implement Watson technologies in an FDA-regulated quality management system.

Prior to joining IBM, Mr. Wiegert was Vice President of Product Management at Sterling Commerce, where he led the end-to-end product strategy and lifecycle of their selling and fulfillment software suite. He also served at Siebel Systems, where he was responsible for the product management of a number of products including sales force automation, call center, integration technology, and analytic solutions. Mr. Wiegert has also held positions with Centura Software Corporation and Safety-Kleen.

In his new role as COO at Integra Connect, Mr. Wiegert will leverage his expertise and extensive industry experience and contacts, and support CEO Charles Saunders, M.D. to integrate and manage company operations across Precision Oncology, Population Health and Cloud EHR, and ensure that Integra Connect continues to deliver the highest level of service excellence, product quality and compliance.

"I am excited to add Cory's arsenal of experience to our already esteemed leadership team," said Saunders. "He is uniquely qualified to assist as we expand and identify strategic growth opportunities in Precision Oncology and Value-based Specialty Care while ensuring operational excellence with a state-of-the-art integrated suite of products and services that delivers value for our customers for a new era in healthcare."

"As Integra continues to expand, our top priority continues to be identifying the most qualified individuals to help our partners achieve their mission," stated Saunders. "Cory's proven track record of incorporating expert insights of technology, physicians, and analytics will guide us as we employ Precision Oncology to fight cancer."

Integra Connect delivers a comprehensive, integrated suite of cloud-based healthcare technologies and services that enable specialty groups to optimize clinical and financial performance as reimbursement shifts to value-based models. Connected by the IntegraCloud platform, the company's core applications span population health management; advanced analytics; registry and regulatory reporting; specialty-specific EHR; precision medicine platform; and revenue cycle management. All are designed to help specialty practices transform operationally in adherence with complex regulations, including MACRA program requirements. Integra Connect partners with community practices, health systems, and hospitals in the US, focused on oncology and urology, as well as with other key healthcare constituents, including emergency medical services entities. The company also offers a suite of products and services to biosciences and industry partners.

