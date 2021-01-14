Integral Ad Science Acquires Amino Payments

"Programmatic advertising continues to grow at a tremendous pace, and with this acquisition we're bringing comprehensive transparency to the entire industry," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "By welcoming Amino Payments to IAS, we will unleash the full potential of programmatic advertising for marketers who need their campaigns to be highly effective and cost-efficient."

In April 2020, IAS and Amino Payments partnered to launch Total Visibility, which offers advertisers impression-level financial insights and media quality verification to optimize campaigns in real-time. With today's acquisition, IAS accelerates its investments into programmatic transparency solutions. Available globally, Total Visibility helps advertisers determine media quality including viewability, fraud and brand safety, by offering critical insights and control to optimize campaigns toward supply paths that deliver cost-efficient and high quality media. Total Visibility is now an IAS brand, while the Amino Payments brand will be retired.

"As even more digital media is transacted programmatically, the need for transparency will continue to be critical for advertisers," said Will Luttrell, CEO, Amino Payments. "The Amino Payments team is thrilled to join IAS, the market leader in verification, to pursue a joint vision to bring unprecedented transparency into programmatic advertising."

Total Visibility can save advertisers up to 15 percent of their programmatic media spend by optimizing their advertising investments toward the most impactful placements through the most cost efficient supply path. eMarketer estimates that advertisers will invest $79.61 billion into programmatic buying this year in the US alone.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 17 offices across 12 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

About Amino Payments

Amino Payments was founded on the belief that when brands invest in digital advertising, they should be able to see how their media dollars are spent. Amino empowers advertisers to spend more efficiently and effectively by enabling transparency in online advertising and eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse through supply path optimization. For more information, visit aminopay.com .

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Related Links

www.integralads.com

