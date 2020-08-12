Integral Ad Science and Channel Factory Announce Channel Science the First of Its Kind Combined YouTube Product for Brand Safety and Campaign Optimization

More than ever before, advertisers are searching for ways to streamline their media buying and improve efficiencies and performance. IAS's channel and video level protection combined with Channel Factory's expert curation of YouTube content and performance-led approach provides marketers with a powerful, one-stop solution for YouTube advertising.

"We are thrilled to jointly announce the world's first combined brand safety and performance optimization solution for YouTube campaigns. End-to-end solutions like this one save time and money for advertisers who are seeking to manage both the quality and performance of their YouTube investments" said Lisa Utzschneider, Chief Executive Officer, IAS.

As joint YouTube Measurement Partners (YTMP), both IAS and Channel Factory bring unique value in building a solution advertisers can trust. IAS is certified in both Brand Suitability & Contextual Targeting and Brand Safety Reporting. Channel Factory is certified in Brand Suitability & Contextual Targeting and incorporates performance-driven enhancements that can increase the efficiency of YouTube buys up to 30%.

The joint-product offering provides clients with the following:

An end-to-end, continually optimized campaign that delivers real outcomes, like increased click through rates, view through rates, and reduced costs

One seamless and combined workflow for pre-campaign and reporting solutions to solve multiple needs for your TrueView YouTube targeting

Increased efficiency by investing in media that performs and minimizes ad waste

Verification and brand safety monitoring from IAS to validate the campaign

"We are incredibly excited to partner with IAS to combine expertise, innovation, and technology to help advertisers achieve their brand safety, brand suitability, and ROI goals in one product from two trusted YTMP partners," said Tony Chen, CEO of Channel Factory.

For more information on Channel Science please reach out to [email protected] or download the one-pager.

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that maximizes both performance efficiency and brand suitability, turning YouTube's 5 billion videos and 500 hours per minute of new content into brand suitable, efficient advertising opportunities. Channel Factory's mission is to create a suitable video ecosystem that connects creators, brands, and consumers - by enabling advertisers access to the most relevant videos, channels and creators.

Through their proprietary platform that harnesses the power of the deepest YouTube dataset in the industry, Channel Factory has enabled advanced brand suitability, customized content targeting, and maximum performance for the world's biggest brands. Channel Factory's algorithm ensures not only that advertisers run against content that aligns to their brand, but also delivers outcomes by optimizing campaigns using active and historical campaign performance data. Channel Factory focuses on Brand Safety and Brand Suitability solutions.

Channel Factory works with 300+ global advertisers and has offices across the USA and is present in over 30 countries worldwide including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Related Links

www.integralads.com

