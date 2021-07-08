Integral Ad Science Announces New Appointments To Board of Directors

"I'm proud that our board of directors represents our profound commitment to diversity and inclusion at IAS as we build for the future," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "It's an honor to have Bridgette, Christina, and Jill join our board of directors, offering valuable insights as we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers and define the future of digital media quality. We have tremendous opportunities ahead as we focus on investing in our talent, technology, and exceptional customer service."

Bridgette Heller is the founder and CEO of the Shirley Proctor Puller Foundation, an education and youth empowerment nonprofit committed to generating better outcomes for underserved children in St. Petersburg, Florida. Previously, Heller served as the Executive Vice President and President of Nutricia, the Specialized Nutrition Division of Danone. Prior to that, she served as Executive Vice President of Merck & Co., Inc. and President of Merck Consumer Care. Prior to joining Merck, Heller was President of Johnson & Johnson's Global Baby Business Unit and President of its Global Baby, Kids, and Wound Care business. She also worked for Kraft Foods earlier in her career, ultimately serving as Executive Vice President and General Manager for the North American Coffee Portfolio. She previously served as a director of Tech Data Corporation and ADT Corporation. Heller currently serves as a director of Dexcom, Inc., Novartis, and Aramark. She earned her master's degree in marketing and management policy from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and computer studies from Northwestern University.

Christina Lema is General Counsel at Vista Equity Partners and serves as a member of the Private Equity Management Committee, the firm's governing and decision-making body for the management of its private equity platform. Lema also serves on the boards of Vista Equity Partners portfolio companies Datto, Greenway Health, and Jamf. Prior to joining Vista Equity Partners, Lema worked for Kirkland & Ellis in its San Francisco office, focusing on leveraged acquisitions and divestitures, mergers and acquisitions, equity financings, and minority investments. Lema is a member of the State Bar of California. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Spanish from University of Pennsylvania, cum laude, and a J.D. from Columbia University, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.

Jill Putman is the CFO of Jamf, where she leads the company's finance, accounting, investor relations, and human resources functions. Putman also serves on the board of Queen's Gambit Growth Capital. Prior to Jamf, Putman served as CFO of Kroll Ontrack, a private-equity owned e-discovery firm. Prior to Kroll, she was the vice president of finance and treasurer at Secure Computing, which was acquired by McAfee. She began her career with KPMG, serving in its audit practice. Putman is a CPA, earned her MBA from the University of St. Thomas, and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and psychology from Luther College.

The IAS Board of Directors includes diverse representation from industry experts who partner with the company's leadership on continued business innovation.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Media Contact

Julie Nicholson

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Related Links

www.integralads.com

