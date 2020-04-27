Integral Ad Science Names Eu-Gene Sung as Chief Financial Officer

"We have ambitious goals at IAS and Eu-Gene's experience working closely with CEOs to grow businesses, both in terms of revenue and profitability, makes her the ideal person for this role," said Lisa Utzschneider, Chief Executive Officer, IAS. "She excels at navigating complex global organizations and industries. I am thrilled to welcome her to the team and look forward to working together to increase operational efficiency and revenue growth."

Sung joins IAS after spending three years as the Chief Financial Officer of BSE Global where she was responsible for all aspects of finance, technology, and analytics. Prior to BSE Global, Sung spent nearly eleven years within Interpublic Group in various roles. She was also previously CFO of McCann New York, an award-winning advertising agency, where she helped lead a team that grew revenue and profitability. In her new role at IAS, Sung will oversee finance and accounting and will work closely with leaders across the organization to prioritize objectives and drive growth.

"As the leader in digital advertising verification, IAS is uniquely positioned to meet the growing global demand for trust and transparency in solutions that drive value for marketers," said Eu-Gene Sung, Chief Financial Officer, IAS. "I'm looking forward to playing a role in driving the industry forward and taking the company to the next phase of growth."

Sung was named one of the "Notable Women in the Business of Sports" by Crain's New York in 2019 and also currently sits on the board of New York Road Runners. Sung received a BS in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from INSEAD.

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

