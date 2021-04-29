Integral Brings New Environmental Tools and Technology to Ocean Energy at ICOE

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast, clean energy potential of the world's oceans is making waves in the U.S. Integral Consulting scientists are contributing new tools and techniques to advance ocean energy projects globally. Craig Jones, Ph.D., Grace Chang, Ph.D., Kaus Raghukumar, Ph.D., and Gene Revelas will present on these offshore technology developments during the International Conference on Ocean Energy (ICOE) on April 28-30, 2021. Drs. Chang and Jones will also chair or moderate sessions.

Integral research and development projects presented during the conference can help developers, regulators, and stakeholders:

Monitor, characterize, and geolocate sources of sound with NoiseSpotter™

with NoiseSpotter™ Analyze the seafloor using sediment profile and plan view imaging and AI

using sediment profile and plan view imaging and AI Streamline licensing and permitting with an environmental toolkit

with an environmental toolkit Forecast wave energy production for microgrid management.

Integral's schedule of presentations and sessions is provided below.

Sessions, Thursday, April 29

9:30–10:15 a.m. EDT

Concurrent Session 4I: Lessons from Industry

Session Moderator: Craig Jones, Ph.D., Integral

9:30–10:15 a.m. EDT

Concurrent Session 4T: Numerical Modeling of Marine Energy Systems

Session Chair: Grace Chang, Ph.D., Integral

Posters, April 12–30

(P55) Mapping of Benthic Habitats at Marine Renewable Energy Sites Using Novel Technology Combinations

Poster Presenter(s)

Eugene Revelas, Integral

(P74) Performance of an Acoustic Sensing Array in an Energetic Tidal Channel

Poster Presenter(s)

Kaustubha Raghukumar, Integral

(P99) Wave Energy Production Optimization and Forecasting Tool

Poster Presenter(s)

Grace Chang, Integral

Learn more about ICOE 2021.

Integral provides consulting services to offshore energy clients worldwide. For more information, contact Dr. Jones at [email protected].

SOURCE Integral Consulting Inc.

Related Links

https://www.integral-corp.com

