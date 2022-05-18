Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market Size to Grow by USD 492.79 million | 47% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Driver

The rising demand from the oil and gas industry is driving the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market growth. Oil and gas industry companies reduced their operation cost along with rig rates owing to a period of low crude oil prices. Many companies are taking advantage of such low rig rates and reduced oilfield service costs. Moreover, the initiation of stalled projects will fuel the demand for the integrally geared centrifugal compressor in upstream, midstream, and downstream processes. Thus, with an increasing number of active rigs, the demand for compressors will grow. Such an increase in demand will drive the growth of the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market during the forecast period.

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Challenge

Unpredictability in oil and gas prices is challenging the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market growth. Integrated oil companies with operations in both upstream and downstream sectors could manage some of the financial pressure. However, pure upstream companies were impacted significantly and were forced to shut down. To make drilling and production of crude economically feasible, crude oil prices should be sufficiently high. However, offshore and deep-water explorations are cost-intensive, as they involve many risks. Due to the decline in profit from the upstream sector, most companies failed to invest in further explorations. This has resulted in a decline in demand for integrally geared centrifugal compressors.

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market by application (oil and gas, industrial gases, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Integrally geared compressors are used for multiple applications such as oil refining, midstream operations, gas processing, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the oil and gas industry. Compressors play a major role in deciding the efficiency and operational cost of these applications.

By geography, APAC will lead the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as the growth of the oil and gas sectors. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market in APAC.

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 492.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Cryostar, FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC, Fusheng Co. Ltd., Gardner Denver Inc., General Electric Co., Hanwha Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., IHI Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KNM Group Berhad, Kobe Steel Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Sundyne LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial gases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial gases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial gases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial gases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial gases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 105: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 106: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 108: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

10.4 FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC

Exhibit 110: FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 113: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 116: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Howden Group Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Howden Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Howden Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Howden Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 121: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 MAN Energy Solutions SE

Exhibit 130: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Overview



Exhibit 131: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Key offerings

10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens Energy AG

Exhibit 138: Siemens Energy AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Siemens Energy AG - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Siemens Energy AG - Key news



Exhibit 141: Siemens Energy AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Siemens Energy AG - Segment focus

10.12 Sundyne LLC

Exhibit 143: Sundyne LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Sundyne LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Sundyne LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

