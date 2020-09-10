INTEGRATE 2020 creates the Integrate Working Group (IWG) to help CFOs accelerate ESG related investment and innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRATE 2033, LLC (Integrate2033) and SOCAP Global (SOCAP) today jointly announce the creation of a joint task-force designed to aggregate, synthesize and recommend a set of CFO best practices for ESG focused risk assessment, decisioning and integrated reporting. The Integrate Working Group's (IWG's) objective is to help CFOs transform the role of finance within organizations, and integrate the C-Suite through the lens of Environmental, Social, and Governance investment, innovation, and reporting.

"Empowering CFOs with the right tools is essential as we design balanced stakeholder business models, seeing business as a force for good in the world...," said Michael Kraten, Chair of Accounting, Finance, and Economics Programs at Houston Baptist University, "...The work of the IWG is to coalesce integrated decisioning frameworks, evaluate best-in-class corporate governance models, and assess integrated and comprehensive reporting solutions."

The IWG, a two-year taskforce formed in early 2020, brings together many of the world leading innovators and practitioners in the area of risk management, decision science, and integrated reporting. IWG members include:

The IWG will present its initial results at Integrate 2020 on November 10, 2020 and will present a synopsis of the IWG's findings including creating a comprehensive RFP process that ESG oriented technology solutions providers will be asked to bid on in early 2021. Further, three IWG members will lead Integrate 2020's Demo Day, held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, where ESG centric technology solutions providers and consultancies will present their offerings to all Integrate 2020 attendees. The IWG team will moderate the questions and answers for each demo session.

"Bringing together this diverse group to help aggregate and synthesis ESG best practices for ESG related decisioning and reporting will be of great value for CFOs…" said Hank Boerner, CEO of the Governance and Accountability Institute. Hank continued, "...we hope the work of the IWG will bring together many of the disparate solutions that exist in the market and create a comprehensive lens through which the CFO can clearly see the best ESG systems solutions in an integrated fashion."

"We created a task force within the MVP (More Value & Profit) pilot program with the Rhode Island Society of CPA's in 2012 examining how to integrate ESG into the financial statements to more accurately depict company and investment portfolio value, which was featured in the CPA Journal "Emerging Issues" in 2014 . We are thrilled to continue this work with such an esteemed group of thought-leaders," said Joy Pettirossi-Poland, Founder of the IWG. "Additionally, the IWG and the INTEGRATE conference are committed to supporting SDG 17 "Partnerships for the Goals" and will be dedicating all of our work in memory of Bruce Klafter, who was one of the first thought-leaders to join the working group in January 2020."

The INTEGRATE conference will feature two, 60 minute preamble webinars with our affiliate partners the IMA on September 25th and the Capitals Coalition with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales on October 7th. The focus for the IMA webinar will center on the CFO as value creator in the Integrated Enterprise. The focus for the Capitals Coalition webinar will be on Multi-Capitals thinking and how to evolve the finance and accountancy professions into problem solving and innovation within a multi-capitals operating framework.

