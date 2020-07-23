INTEGRATE 2020 is the Virtual Conference of the Year for the Next Generation CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Brands ® (SB) and SOCAP Global (SOCAP) today jointly announce the full curriculum schedule for CFO's / CSO's at Integrate 2020 Conference on November 9-10, 2020. Also announced today are three partnerships for Integrate 2020 with Fordham University, IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) and the Capitals Coalition. Integrate 2020, being held virtually this year, is centered on Chief Financial and Sustainability Officers to transform the role of finance and investment decisions within organizations, through the adoption of sustainability strategies and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment and innovation.

"The role of the CFO is an essential value creator as we look to the integrated enterprise and business for systemic change and a force for good...," said Scott Broomfield, Chairperson and CFO of Sustainable Brands. Scott continued, "...The CFO is uniquely qualified to lead in regenerative business and integrated enterprise activities such as: implementing ESG in internal decisioning, evaluating ESG projects, assessing and understanding submerged risks, creating transparent governance models, and developing integrated reporting frameworks. Integrate 2020 addresses and educates on all of these complicated and complex issues."

Integrate 2020 is designed to position the CFO in the role that helps unify the C-Suite and cross functional teams for higher impact in risk mitigation, enterprise performance, purpose and ESG innovation. The virtual conference, held over two days, will offer CPE credits for CPAs and CE credit for Wealth Advisors. The programming consists of:

A holistic, conceptual view on building an integrated governance approach to understand risk, to assess the impacts of those risks, and define the potential opportunities for value creation utilizing ESG innovation. A practical internal view of the finance function as a driver of change including integrated accounting, finance and decision making. A practical external view of assurance, integrated reporting both internal and external, and investor relations.

To set context, SB and SOCAP will hold two, 90 minute webinars with our affiliate partners the IMA ® in September and the Capitals Coalition , with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, in October. The focus for the September webinar will center on the CFO as value creator in the Integrated Enterprise. The focus for October's event will be on a multi-capital thinking approach and how to evolve the finance and accountancy professions into the role of problem solving for innovation within a multi-capital operating framework.

Further, SB and SOCAP announced an affiliate partnership with IMA®, with Shari Littan of IMA® as the lead for the Integrate 2020 partnership. IMA's thought-leadership demonstrates that the long-term performance and value of an organization far exceeds what is reported in mainstream financial statements. Enterprise-wide sustainability initiatives play a key role for businesses to thrive in an ever-changing and resource-dependent world. With this in mind, IMA has outlined readily adaptable practical solutions for the emerging role of the CFO who needs to consider ESG and the integrated enterprise. IMA has partnered with Integrate 2020 to bring these ideas to the forefront and guide the CFO and finance and accounting professionals for the future.

The Capitals Coalition is a global collaboration transforming the way decisions are made by including the value provided by nature, people and society. Through 370+ active organizations at the core and a global community of thousands, the Coalition advances the awareness, collaboration and uptake of a capitals approach among business, finance, government, accounting & standards, multi-stakeholder groups, science and civil society. It aims to create the enabling environment needed for the majority of business, finance and government to embed nature and people in decision making by 2030.

SB and SOCAP also announce their collaborative academic partnership with Fordham University, with Dr. Barbara M. Porco leading the collaboration for the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham. The Gabelli School leads in social innovation by linking academics, practitioners and students all of whom play crucial roles in answering today's global social and environmental challenges.

Our Distinguished Keynote Speakers for Integrate 2020 include Claus Aagaard, CFO of Mars; Harmit Singh, CFO of Levi Strauss & Co.; Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive Vice President & CSO of Walmart Inc, and some of our newest panelists include Shari Littan, Manager of Corporate Reporting Technical Activities for the IMA; Julie Davitz, Head of Impact Solutions for the Bank of the West; Jessica McDougall, Vice President, Investment Stewardship for BlackRock; and Brad Sparks, Executive Director A4S.

Finally, SB and SOCAP announced Pioneers Post as media partner for the event. Pioneers Post is the social enterprise magazine, delivering the news and setting the agenda for the new wave of social entrepreneurs, responsible business leaders and impact investors across the globe. Pioneers Post is a social enterprise with a legal structure that safeguards social rights, and we are committed to using storytelling to create positive social impact.

About SOCAP Global:

SOCAP Global is a purpose-driven platform whose brands Social Capital Markets (SOCAP), SPECTRUM , Total Impact , Conscious Company Media , and World Changing Women are at the intersection of business, money and meaning. SOCAP Global connects, educates, and inspires people through the power of storytelling and networks, transforming moments to movements, thoughts to action. For more information, visit \http://socialcapitalmarkets.net/ follow on https://intentional.co/social/.

About Sustainable Brands:

Sustainable Brands is the premier global community of brand leaders and innovators who are designing the regenerative next economy. Since 2006, our goal has been to inspire, engage, and equip business leaders and practitioners who see ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) innovation as the essential driver of brand growth, value creation, and positive impact as business as a force for good. Follow SB on twitter @ https://twitter.com/SustainBrands and on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/sustainablebrands/

About the Gabelli School of Business

Founded in 1920, the mission of the Gabelli School of Business is to inspire and empower positive global change, developing students into compassionate business leaders and supporting faculty and students in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. The Gabelli School's vision is to become a world leader in social innovation by inspiring and equipping its graduates to be business leaders who understand the challenges in sustainability facing businesses and the potential of harnessing the power of social responsibility for both financial success and societal impact.

