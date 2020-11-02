INTEGRATE2020's Working Group Announces Request For Participation In "The Integrate Challenge"

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRATE'S Working Group (IWG) has completed its initial draft of its Request For Participation (RFP) in The INTEGRATE Challenge. The INTEGRATE Challenge is for technology solution providers that have an interest in creating a software solution that can take the synthesized comprehensive ESG data set that the working group compiled from all of the different standard setters and generate a myriad of reports which can be used by CFO's and cross functional teams for multidisciplinary internal decision making and external integrated reporting. This work will set forth the foundational principles of Regenerative Finance. Regenerative Finance is the implementation of a balanced stakeholder business model that is specifically designed to drive a multi-capitalism focused economy. The RFP and the technology solutions that will be created from it will be part of the IWG's repository of tools and protocols of CFO best practices for ESG focused risk assessment, decision making, integrated reporting and systems that will be made available to the CFO and other financial professionals. Click here to read "The Integrate RFP Challenge."

"The role of the CFO in ESG decision making and reporting is critical," said Brad Sparks, Exec Director at the US Chapter A4S CFO Leadership Network. "The CFO is the C-Suite executive primarily responsible for setting up and reporting against a systematic framework for decision making in a business," he points out, adding that CFOs' role will transform as they become responsible for decision making and reporting that incorporates ESG; far surpassing purely financial assessment.

The CFO is uniquely qualified to lead in regenerative business and integrated enterprise activities such as: implementing ESG in internal decisioning, evaluating ESG projects, assessing and understanding submerged risks, creating transparent governance models, and developing integrated reporting frameworks. The INTEGRATE RFP Challenge addresses this set of complicated reporting issues and will be responded to over the next 12 to 18 months by multiple solutions providers.

"Our objective is to help CFOs transform the role of finance and integrate the C-Suite through the lens of ESG, laying the foundation for a regenerative finance function...," said Scott Broomfield, IWG co-founder and Chairperson / CFO of Sustainable Brands. Scott continued, "...over the next 4 months the IWG will complete the 'The INTEGRATE Challenge' so that technology and service providers will join an open process linking a myriad of technologies into a set of comprehensive solutions. This holistic view requires multiple stakeholders and solution providers working together to build the entire ESG decisioning and reporting picture for the CFO and the financial community more broadly."

"INTEGRATE2020, being held virtually on November 9-11, is committed to supporting SDG 17 'Partnerships for the Goals' and the IWG will be dedicating all of our work in memory of Bruce Klafter, who was one of the first thought-leaders to join the IWG before his passing earlier this year," said Joy Pettirossi-Poland Founder of the IWG. Pettirossi-Poland goes on to say, "The event programming weaves in how the UN's SDG 17 can fit into the overall CFO partnering framework described by the IMA's whitepaper ' On the Role of the CFO in Sustainability' and will also offer the attendees the opportunity to partner and continue to evolve their work around the SDG's and other initiatives like the RFP Challenge through using the open-sourced and free SustainChain solution, developed by the US Coalition on Sustainability. Demonstrations of this platform and how to use it will be held on Wednesday November 11th."

INTEGRATE2020's three day event curriculum includes CPE and CE credits for CPAs and financial wealth advisor practitioners. The CPE offered for the conference will be denoted 'CPE' on the agenda.

About SOCAP Global:

SOCAP Global is a purpose-driven platform whose brands Social Capital Markets (SOCAP), SPECTRUM , Total Impact , Conscious Company Media , and World Changing Women are at the intersection of business, money and meaning. SOCAP Global connects, educates, and inspires people through the power of storytelling and networks, transforming moments to movements, thoughts to action. For more information, visit http://socialcapitalmarkets.net/ and follow on https://intentional.co/social/.

About Sustainable Brands:

Sustainable Brands is the premier global community of brand leaders and innovators who are designing the regenerative economy. Since 2006, our goal has been to inspire, engage, and equip business leaders and practitioners who see ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) innovation as the essential driver of brand growth, value creation, and positive impact as business as a force for good. Follow SB on twitter @ https://twitter.com/SustainBrands and on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/sustainablebrands/

