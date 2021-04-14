INTEGRATE21--the conference of the year for regenerative CFOs who are transforming corporate finance into regenerative finance through ESG innovation and investment

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCAP Global (SOCAP), in partnership with Sustainable Life Media (Sustainable Brands––SB), today jointly announced the " INTEGRATE21––Regenerative Finance Conference ," on November 8-10, 2021 at Fordham University in New York City, and is committing to help facilitate progress on SDG #17––Partnerships for the Goals.

"The CFO and the overall finance function is essential to accelerate the pace of ESG investment and innovation," said Scott Broomfield, Chairperson of Sustainable Brands and the INTEGRATE Conference and Managing Director of The EPIC Fund. Scott continued, "The CFO is uniquely qualified to lead in regenerative business activities such as creating integrated ESG decisioning frameworks, understanding submerged risks, creating transparent governance models, and developing integrated external reporting. INTEGRATE21 will address these complex issues and provide CFOs and CSOs with a synthesis of ESG best practices, technologies, toolkits, and resources."

Some of the INTEGRATE21 keynotes scheduled to speak will include Fernando Tennenbaum, CFO Anheuser-Busch InBev, Ezgi Barcenas, Global Head of Sustainability Anheuser-Busch InBev, Michelle Greene, President Emeritus Long-Term Stock Exchange. INTEGRATE21 is now accepting speaker nominations for CFOs wishing to speak on regenerative finance and ESG related investing and innovation (please see contacts below).

INTEGRATE21 will deliver practical solutions for CFOs, CPAs, and the C-Suite, to adopt, execute and operationalize strategic ESG related initiatives and programs. The conference will also focus on professional development for the Professional Services sector - specifically CPA's offering CPE (Continuing Professional Education) and Wealth Advisors offering CE (Continuing Education).

"The Professional Services sector and CPA's in particular are in a unique position to help accelerate the adoption of ESG strategies for small to medium enterprises. The CPA profession is critical to facilitating the transformation of traditional accounting and valuation practices which is foundational to creating a regenerative economy," said Joy Pettirossi-Poland, Principal of Building Bridges 2012.

The Conference will be hosted by Fordham's Gabelli School of Business in New York City, and will consist of practical tracks, including:

Risk assessment and management through an ESG lens, Science-based targets and goal setting by industry sector, Strategic internal decisioning making and governance models, How to execute on an integrated external reporting framework, and Designing a technology focused, comprehensive systems strategy (demonstrations day three).

On Wednesday, November 10th Technology "Demo Day" is designed for Technology Solution Providers that responded to the INTEGRATE RFP Challenge to showcase their technology solutions for ESG reports used in internal decision making and external reporting to investors for all of the INTEGRATE 21attendees. See contacts below for information to demo.

In addition leading up to the Conference, SB and SOCAP will sponsor seven (7) CFO video podcasts and three (3) webinars all free of charge leading up to the Conference to set the framework for INTEGRATE 21. The first video podcast will be available on the INTEGRATE 2021 website by the end of April.

About SOCAP Global:

SOCAP Global is a purpose-driven platform whose brands Social Capital Markets (SOCAP), SPECTRUM , Total Impact , Conscious Company Media , and World Changing Women are at the intersection of business, money and meaning. SOCAP Global connects, educates, and inspires people through the power of storytelling and networks, transforming moments to movements, thoughts to action. For more information, visit http://socialcapitalmarkets.net/ follow on https://intentional.co/social/.

About Sustainable Brands:

Sustainable Brands is the premier global community of brand leaders and innovators who are designing the regenerative next economy. Since 2006, our goal has been to inspire, engage, and equip business leaders and practitioners who see ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) innovation as the essential driver of brand growth, value creation, and positive impact as business as a force for good. Follow SB on twitter @ https://twitter.com/SustainBrands and on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/sustainablebrands/

About Fordham's Gabelli School of Business:

Founded in 1920, the mission of the Gabelli School of Business is to inspire and empower positive global change, developing students into compassionate business leaders and supporting faculty and students in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. The Gabelli School's vision is to become a world leader in social innovation by inspiring and equipping its graduates to be business leaders who understand the challenges in sustainability facing businesses and the potential of harnessing the power of social responsibility for both financial success and societal impact.

