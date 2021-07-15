Integrated Advertising Market to reach USD 112.72 billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

Receive Free SAMPLE Report Today!

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.

Who are the key vendors in the Integrated Advertising Market?

Dentsu Inc., VMLY&R, Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., BBDO Worldwide, Omnicom Group Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Havas Group, WPP Plc, Publicis Groupe SA, and Goodby Silverstein & Partners, are some of the major market participants.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Performance-based pricing, hourly-based pricing, and project-based pricing models are the widely adopted pricing models in the Integrated Advertising Market.

What will be incremental spending in Integrated Advertising?

The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 112.72 billion, during 2021-2025.

What is the CAGR for the Integrated Advertising market?

Integrated Advertising will grow at a CAGR of about 4.00% during 2021-2025.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Security Software - Forecast and Analysis : The security software will grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2021-2025. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right.

The security software will grow at a during 2021-2025. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Experiential Marketing Sourcing and Procurement Report : The experiential marketing services prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market..

The experiential marketing services prices will and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.. Big Data Analytics- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on technological expertise, industry expertise, data security measures being implemented by suppliers, and financial stability.

Key Insights Provided in the Integrated Advertising Research Report:

What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

Is my Integrated Advertising TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change?

What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

SOURCE SpendEdge