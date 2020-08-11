Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH) Announces Completion of Its Acquisition of Claremont EAP

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBH Population Health Solutions (Integrated Behavioral Health, Inc.), a nationwide leader in behavioral and population health, announced its acquisition of Claremont EAP, based in Alameda, CA.

Dan Clark, CEO of IBH shared, "As IBH has grown over the years into one of the larger and most advanced behavioral healthcare companies in the US, it's been critical to us that we stay laser-focused on the nuanced needs of our customers and patients. We understand that healthcare is a local experience and that each customer deserves a partner that recognizes and delivers personalized attention with unwavering attention to quality and customer service."

"IBH and Claremont were both founded over 30 years ago and share extraordinarily similar values and a patient-centered mission. We have had a long-standing respect for both the leaders and the quality of the business that the founders built and are excited about bringing the additional resources and assets of IBH to bear to continue our shared mission of improving access and quality for patients."

Clark went on to say that "for all intents and purposes, while our companies are coming together, Bay Area customers can expect the people, service and products they have enjoyed over the years to remain unchanged but also enjoy the broader product and technology suite available vis-a-vi the broader companies portfolio. We're also thrilled that IBH's customers will be able to benefit from the superb, gold standard EAP services that Claremont provides across the state as well as the availability of an enriched EAP benefit that is available through Claremont as a Knox-Keene Licensed plan."

Tom Farris, President of Claremont EAP said, "Claremont has known the IBH team for many years and is thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking organization. IBH's focus on quality and additional resources, particularly in the area of digital health, is a great fit with Claremont's hands-on approach to EAP."

About IBH

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health, integrated employee assistance programs and services. It is one of the US's leading population health management companies, delivering world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self–insured employers, medical and disability carriers, and health plans for over 30 years. The company currently serves over 10 million members, representing 150,000 individual clients across the United States. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people. IBH is a Shortlister Vendor of Choice for EAP, Behavioral Health and Digital Content Providers. Visit www.ibhsolutions.com for additional information.

